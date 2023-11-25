A Decade of Elegance: Scavolini Celebrates 10 Years with Luca Visage

Luca Visage, the exclusive dealers of Scavolini, the premium Italian kitchen company, are at it again! The renowned leading interior architecture company in Nigeria is hosting an exclusive event on Sunday, November 26, 2023, to celebrate ten years of the Scavolini brand in Nigeria. The event will bring together the crème de la crème of society. It is a double celebration as Luca Visage is also marking its 15th anniversary as a leading player in the Nigerian interior design industry.

The event, which is strictly by invitation, will take place at the Luca Visage Scavolini Showroom, located at Plot 7, Wole Olateju Crescent, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. It promises to be a luxurious showcase of class and elegance, featuring the presence of A-list celebrities, leading industry players, professional chefs, social media influencers, and corporate gurus.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Luca Visage, Ayokunle Dina, has revealed that the event will feature the unveiling and special presentation of their brand-new collection, consisting of 40 luxurious kitchens, bathrooms, wardrobes, and living room systems.

According to Dina, the new collections of designer Kitchens, Bathrooms, Wardrobes, and Living Room Systems will be unveiled by the Consul General of Italy in Lagos, His Excellency, Ugo Boni.

The unveiling of these new Scavolini models marks a grand introduction to a world-class range of luxury products, characterized by distinctiveness and exclusivity. Designed with a touch of elegance, modernity, and excellence, these models embody versatility, convenience, and perfect harmony.

Crafted in collaboration with Scavolini, they are the result of the expertise of an elite guild of internationally renowned designers, including Fabrizio Guigiaro, Gianni Pareschi, Silvano Barsacchi, Indelfonso Colombo, Michael Young, Vitorre Niolu, Rafaello Pravato, Karim Rashi, King & Miranda, Diesel Living, and the internationally acclaimed Italian Chef Carlo Cracco, among others.

Scavolini has been crafting exquisite kitchens for over 60 years, evolving from a craft business into an industrial concern.

Sponsored Content