Luca Visage Hosts Extravagant Celebration for Scavolini’s 10th Anniversary in Nigeria

It was an evening of glitz and glamour. LUCA VISAGE, Nigeria’s leading interior design company and exclusive partner of SCAVOLINI—the leading Italian designer of luxury kitchens, bathrooms, wardrobes, and living-room systems—hosted the crème de la crème of society for the tenth-anniversary celebration of the SCAVOLINI brand in Nigeria.

The event took place at the Luca Visage/SCAVOLINI showroom in Lekki Phase 1 on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

In his opening remarks at the event, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LUCA Visage, Ayokunle Dina, described the celebration of 10 years of the SCAVOLINI brand in Nigeria as a significant milestone, noting that the company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to adding value to its numerous clients by delivering world-class best services.

Dina explained that the company is using the anniversary celebration to unveil a brand-new collection featuring over 40 luxurious SCAVOLINI kitchens, bathrooms, wardrobes, and living-room systems. According to him, the kitchen has different features such as glass, mat, and steel that can be customized to the client’s style and preference.

He described that the new SCAVOLINI models represent a grand introduction to a world-class range of luxury lines of distinct and exclusive products designed with a touch of elegance, modernity, and excellence that spells versatility, convenience, and perfect harmony.

He stated that the company is determined to engender happiness and peace of mind for its clients, adding that several times, it has collaborated with clients to deliver exquisite kitchens despite limited budgets. He noted that the SCAVOLINI brand symbolizes excellence, creativity, durability, and persistence, considering how it has consolidated its leadership in the global market.

We are selling happiness and peace of mind to our client. The kitchens and bathrooms are just the products that serve as avenues to deliver the happiness and peace of mind that the client requires. So, the best way to satisfy the customer is by understanding their priorities and preferences, including how much they want to spend, and then managing it to find the solution that fits into that. So, we always ask them for those who are happy enough to volunteer that information. We always try to find them that solution that fits perfectly to their budget scenarios and any other priorities they need, he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Consul General, Consulate General of Italy in Lagos, His Excellency Ugo Boni, stated that the 10th Anniversary of an iconic brand like SCAVOLINI in Nigeria symbolizes quality and beauty, which Italy is noted for.

Boni explained that the SCAVOLINI kitchen offers the right and beautiful ambience that creates enjoyment and a pleasant experience for the users while cooking. He stated that the enduring presence of SCAVOLINI in Nigeria indicates both countries’ love for cooking.

It means a lot because SCAVOLINI is not just one brand but the most famous Italian kitchen brand. It has been practically present forever because, for many decades now, it’s been the market, and it’s always been a symbol of high quality. As a brand, I also think that SCAVOLINI symbolizes what Italy represents because of its design and love for beautiful things. Kitchen is really the heart of every Italian,he said.

SCAVOLINI has been making exquisite kitchens for over 60 years and has evolved from a craft business into an industrial concern.

Sponsored Content