Connect with us

Events News Promotions

African Philanthropy Forum Hosts Distinguished Philanthropists for Social Impact Discourse in Lagos

Events News Promotions

Wash-a-thon Complete: Enitan Subair Sets Sights on World Record

Events

How Your Faves Showed Up in AsoEbi Glam for Tomike Adeoye's #PartyWithOloriEbi

Events Promotions Style

Free Entry, Fabulous Finds: The Fashion Souk Opens Doors on December 2nd-3rd!

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

'Afamefuna': Comeonnaija's Cinematic Triumph Explores Culture, Brotherhood, Deceit, Hard Work, and Love

Events Promotions

From Laughter to Luxury: A Recap of the 'Evening with Glo' Event

Beauty Events News Promotions

Beauty In The Motherland: A Grand Spectacle of Innovation and Talent | December 5th-6th

Events News Promotions

Kwara State Government partners with IHS Nigeria to Establish Technology Innovation Facility

Events Promotions

Get ready for the FSDH Women In Business Initiative 3.0 this November!

Events

African Philanthropy Forum Hosts Distinguished Philanthropists for Social Impact Discourse in Lagos

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In a remarkable gathering that resonated with purpose and vision, the African Philanthropy Forum (APF) convened an assembly of distinguished philanthropists, change catalysts, and thought leaders in Lagos on Thursday, November 16. The event, themed “Leveraging Local Philanthropy for Social Impact in Nigeria,” unfolded as a compelling platform for robust discourse and actionable insights.

The proceedings commenced with a gracious welcome from Gbenga Oyebode, APF Board Chair, and Dabesaki Mac-Ikemenjima, Senior Program Officer at the Ford Foundation, laying the foundation for an intellectually stimulating engagement. A pivotal moment came with Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, delivering an impassioned message, emphasizing the transformative power of strategic philanthropy across the African continent.

Central to the event was the unveiling of the APF report titled ‘Mapping the Philanthropic Landscape in Nigeria,’ spearheaded by Oluseyi Oyebisi, Executive Director of the Nigeria Network of NGOs. This comprehensive report offers profound insights into the philanthropic terrain in Nigeria, a must-read for those committed to driving impactful change. For access to this illuminating report, please visit www.africanpf.org.

A highlight of the convening was an enthralling panel discussion featuring esteemed speakers, including Emmanuel Etuh from the Jennifer Etuh Foundation, Ejiro Gray, Executive Director of Governance and Sustainability at Sahara Group, Gima H. Forje, CEO of the TY Danjuma Foundation, Zouera Youssoufou, Managing Director/CEO of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, and Pearl Uzokwe, Board Member of the Malala Fund. Their collective wisdom and experience offered invaluable perspectives on effective philanthropic strategies.

An interactive session titled ‘The Case for a Local Philanthropy Network’ captivated participants, skillfully facilitated by Ese Emerhi, Global Network Weaver for Nigeria at The Global Fund for Community Foundations. This engaging session sparked meaningful discussions and fostered strategic connections among attendees, further propelling the momentum towards impactful philanthropy in Nigeria.

The APF regional convening in Lagos stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of philanthropic leaders and stakeholders towards harnessing the potential of local philanthropy to drive sustainable social change in Nigeria. As conversations continue and networks strengthen, the impact of this gathering is poised to resonate far beyond its confines, catalyzing a wave of positive transformation across communities and the continent.

BellaNaija is a media partner for African Philanthropy Forum

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Abisola Owokoniran: Who is Fighting For the Child Bride?

BN Prose: If Dee Jay Had Lived by Titilayo Olurin

Mfonobong Inyang: On Bovi’s Brilliant Masterclass At Daystar’s Leadership Conference

Dr Mufti Jokomba: Can Your Lifestyle Help Reduce the Risk of Diabetes?

Let’s Share Some Ways to Get Your Detty December Groovy Despite Sapa
css.php