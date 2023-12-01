African Philanthropy Forum Hosts Distinguished Philanthropists for Social Impact Discourse in Lagos

In a remarkable gathering that resonated with purpose and vision, the African Philanthropy Forum (APF) convened an assembly of distinguished philanthropists, change catalysts, and thought leaders in Lagos on Thursday, November 16. The event, themed “Leveraging Local Philanthropy for Social Impact in Nigeria,” unfolded as a compelling platform for robust discourse and actionable insights.

The proceedings commenced with a gracious welcome from Gbenga Oyebode, APF Board Chair, and Dabesaki Mac-Ikemenjima, Senior Program Officer at the Ford Foundation, laying the foundation for an intellectually stimulating engagement. A pivotal moment came with Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, delivering an impassioned message, emphasizing the transformative power of strategic philanthropy across the African continent.

Central to the event was the unveiling of the APF report titled ‘Mapping the Philanthropic Landscape in Nigeria,’ spearheaded by Oluseyi Oyebisi, Executive Director of the Nigeria Network of NGOs. This comprehensive report offers profound insights into the philanthropic terrain in Nigeria, a must-read for those committed to driving impactful change. For access to this illuminating report, please visit www.africanpf.org.

A highlight of the convening was an enthralling panel discussion featuring esteemed speakers, including Emmanuel Etuh from the Jennifer Etuh Foundation, Ejiro Gray, Executive Director of Governance and Sustainability at Sahara Group, Gima H. Forje, CEO of the TY Danjuma Foundation, Zouera Youssoufou, Managing Director/CEO of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, and Pearl Uzokwe, Board Member of the Malala Fund. Their collective wisdom and experience offered invaluable perspectives on effective philanthropic strategies.

An interactive session titled ‘The Case for a Local Philanthropy Network’ captivated participants, skillfully facilitated by Ese Emerhi, Global Network Weaver for Nigeria at The Global Fund for Community Foundations. This engaging session sparked meaningful discussions and fostered strategic connections among attendees, further propelling the momentum towards impactful philanthropy in Nigeria.

The APF regional convening in Lagos stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of philanthropic leaders and stakeholders towards harnessing the potential of local philanthropy to drive sustainable social change in Nigeria. As conversations continue and networks strengthen, the impact of this gathering is poised to resonate far beyond its confines, catalyzing a wave of positive transformation across communities and the continent.

