Free Entry, Fabulous Finds: The Fashion Souk Opens Doors on December 2nd-3rd!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Get ready for a weekend of style, glamour, and endless choices as The Fashion Souk by Eventful takes center stage! Shop everything fashion and beauty for your personal use and as gifts for family and loved ones this weekend at The Fashion Souk by Eventful.

The event will be held on Saturday, 2nd, and Sunday, 3rd December at Harbour Point from 11 am to 7 pm daily. Entry is free, so make it a date to experience over 140 authentic Nigerian fashion and beauty brands at the mother of all fashion fairs this December!

The Fashion Souk is powered by Eventful and sponsored by Polaris Bank, Bank of Industry, and LIRS. The Fashion Souk awaits, promising a memorable and enriching experience for all who attend.

