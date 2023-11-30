Cantu’s Holiday Hair Guide: Sleigh the Season with Festive Afro Styles

The festive season is getting closer! ‘Tis the season to let those curls shine and sleigh, right? The holidays are here, and it’s time to rock those afros with some serious flair. Here’s the lowdown on three festive afro hairstyles that’ll have one looking fly and feeling the holiday magic. Dive into the holiday ‘fro vibes, cause baby, you’re about to be the star of the season!’

Start with a clean slate. Wash your hair with Cantu’s Sulfate-Free Cleansing Cream Shampoo to remove any product build-up while maintaining essential moisture. Follow up with Cantu’s Hydrating Cream Conditioner for a burst of hydration that leaves your curls soft and manageable.

Twisted Elegance: The Classic Twist-Out

Twist it up, let it set, and when you unravel those coils, watch your hair dance with joy. You’ll be the talk of the town, and that twist-out will be the life of the party!

Style Creation:

1. Divide your damp hair into sections.

2. Apply Cantu’s Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream generously to each section, ensuring even coverage.

3. Twist each section, using a cocktail of the Cantu Coconut Curling Cream with the Moisturising Twist & Lock Gel for tight, defined twists.

4. Allow your hair to air-dry or use a hooded dryer for faster results

5. Once fully dry, gently unravel the twists for a defined, long-lasting, moisturized twist-out that exudes elegance.

Bantu Knot Bliss: Rollin’ into the Holidays with Style

For a playful and festive look, embrace the timeless beauty of Bantu knots. These chic knots are not only stylish but also a protective style that helps retain moisture.

Style Creation:

1. Start with clean, conditioned hair and part into small sections.

2. Apply Cantu’s Moisturizing Curl Activator Cream to each section for added moisture and curl definition.

3. Use Cantu’s Extra Hold Edge Stay Gel to slick down the side and edges, ensuring a polished finish.

4. Twist each section into a tight knot, securing it close to the scalp.

5. Allow your Bantu knots to air-dry or use a hooded dryer for faster results.

Afro Puff Lovin’: The Ultimate Carefree Chic

Elevate your afro for a glamorous yet easy-to-achieve look that’s great for holiday festivities.

Style Creation:

1. Begin with clean, conditioned hair, using Cantu’s Leave-In Conditioning Cream for intense moisture and reduced frizz.

2. Using a tail comb, start to outline your cornrow pattern.

3. Place a generous amount of the Moisturizing Twist & Lock Gel along the parting of a section in preparation to cornrow and blend the gel in with a brush or fine-tooth comb to smooth the hair into place. Continue to part and cornrow till you complete your desired style.

4. Gather your hair into a high ponytail and wrap to create an Afro crown that’s full and voluminous.

5. Secure the ponytail with a hair tie or a decorative scrunchie.

6. Use Cantu’s Extra Hold Edge Stay Gel to smooth down edges and perfect the look

As you rock these festive styles, remember – it’s not just about the look; it’s about the vibe you bring. Each style tells a story, and your Cantu products are the co-authors, ensuring your hair stays healthy and fabulous.

So, rock those curls with pride, celebrate your unique beauty, and let the Cantu magic be the secret ingredient to your festive frolics. ‘Tis the season to shine, and your Afro is stealing the spotlight!

