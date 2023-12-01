How Your Faves Showed Up in AsoEbi Glam for Tomike Adeoye’s #PartyWithOloriEbi

Connect with us

Nigerian media personality, actress, and digital content creator Tomike Adeoye hosted a spectacular Owambe-themed party titled ‘Party with Olori Ebi’ on November 30, 2023, in the bustling city of Lagos.

The party boasted a noteworthy attendance of content creators, influencers, and fans, including prominent figures such as VeeKee James, Alex Unusual, Elozonam, Layi Wasabi, and Enioluwa Adeoluwa, among others. BellaNaija, as always, is here to give you a glimpse of the event, highlighting the stunning AsoEbiBella.

Check them out:

Olori Ebi – Tomike Adeoye in Outfit 1

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Outfit 2

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Outfit 3

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

And Her Family Members

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jemima Osunde (@jemimaosunde)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Layinka (@tmtbylayinka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lola Lawal (@thelolalawal)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nkiruka 💎 (@kiky_festus)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E L O⚡️O N A M (@elozonam)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ASOEBI INSPO (@asoebi_blogger)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariam Bakre (@mory_coco)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aso Ebi Bella👑 (@asoebibella)

