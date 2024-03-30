The Purple Woman Initiative: PalmPay Empowers Its Female Customers in Celebration of 2024 International Women’s Day

In celebration of the 2024 International Women’s Day, themed “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress, PalmPay, one of the leading pan-African fintechs, launched the Purple Woman initiative, which is said to have trained 50 women in business and career management and rewarded three lucky participants with cash gifts.

The Purple Woman initiative is a campaign that seeks to empower women with the tools and resources to succeed in their businesses and careers, aligning with the UN Women’s vision to promote gender equality and a more inclusive world.

At the training, Obianuju Odukwe, VP of Digital Ecosystems, Interswitch, and Bridget Uzoma, Head of Partnerships and Digital Capabilities, Access Bank, took the PalmPay Purple Women on ‘How to Navigate and Accelerate in Career and Business.’

Speaking on building relationships, Odukwe said,

“If you are pursuing a career or are into business, it is important to expand your network. It is the relationships that we build that would refer to our business, or for those trying to build and grow their careers, refer them to new opportunities.”

Uzoma urged the attendees to emulate PalmPay’s sustainable business growth model of offering discounts and cashback as a strategy for customer retention while “building strategic partnerships for their business and career growth.”

Initiatives such as this are key to addressing some of the challenges facing women. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts, 75 million more people have fallen into severe poverty since 2020, according to UN data.

The current global economic system disproportionately affects women, with women earning 51 cents for each dollar that men earn and constituting 61.4 percent of the prime working-age population in the labor force compared to 90 percent for men.

Immediate action remains crucial to prevent over 342 million women and girls, an estimated 8% of the world’s female population from living in poverty by 2030, with close to one in four at risk of experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity.

About PalmPay

PalmPay is one of the leading Africa-focused fintech platforms committed to driving economic empowerment in Africa. Through its secure, user-friendly, and inclusive suite of financial services, PalmPay brings top-tier products into the pockets of everyday Nigerians. With this, we can drive financial inclusion.

PalmPay offers money transfers, bill payments, credit services, and savings on its app and via its mobile money agents. Since launching in Nigeria in 2019 under a Mobile Money Operator license, the platform has grown to over 30 million app users as part of its cashless payment ecosystem.

For more information, visit the social media platforms or website, www.palmpay.com

