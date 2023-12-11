Movies & TV
Every Look Worth Seeing At The Premiere of “A Tribe Called Judah”
Over the weekend, the movie premiere for Nollywood actress Funke Akindele’s “A Tribe Called Judah” was a lavish display of themed looks and charm.
The most fashionable stars in the entertainment and lifestyle industry served up some serious style. Trust them to show up and show out. From Sharon Ooja Egwurube‘s two-piece from House of Marvee to Funke Akindele‘s pixie costume to Daniel Etim Effiong‘s daring look and more.
Check them out below:
The Cast
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Spot Your Faves!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram