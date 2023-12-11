Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Every Look Worth Seeing At The Premiere of "A Tribe Called Judah"

Movies & TV Promotions

NdaniTV Caps off the Year with Three Trendsetting Lifestyle Shows for a Captivating Viewing Experience

Beauty Events Movies & TV Style

Take A Look At Sarah Jakes & Toure Roberts' Classy Style Choices For The Color Purple Premiere

Events Movies & TV Scoop

All The Must-See Purple Carpet Looks at the World Premiere of "The Color Purple"

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

C.J. Obasi's "Mami Wata" Secures Best International Film Nomination for 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Movies & TV Nollywood

See BTS Photos and Trailer for the BB Sasore-Directed Prime Video Original "Breath of Life"

Movies & TV Nollywood

'I cannot wait for you all to see me as a lawyer' - Ruby Okezie talks About Her Role in Showmax's Upcoming Series "Agu"

Events Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Bikiya Graham-Douglas Ignites Artistic Fusion at Beeta Arts Festival | Dec 6-10

Movies & TV

"The Real Housewives of Lagos" is Now Streaming Outside Africa! Here's How to Watch

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Watch Episode 14 (S1) of Rofia Tailor Loran on BN TV

Movies & TV

Every Look Worth Seeing At The Premiere of “A Tribe Called Judah”

Avatar photo

Published

28 mins ago

 on

Photo Credit: @officialphotofreak

Over the weekend, the movie premiere for Nollywood actress Funke Akindele’“A Tribe Called Judah” was a lavish display of themed looks and charm. 

The most fashionable stars in the entertainment and lifestyle industry served up some serious style. Trust them to show up and show out. From Sharon Ooja Egwurube‘s two-piece from House of Marvee to Funke Akindele‘s pixie costume to Daniel Etim Effiong‘s daring look and more.

Check them out below:

The Cast

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Timini Egbuson (@_timini)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nse Ikpe-Etim (@nseikpeetim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uzee Usman (@uzee_usman)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nosa Rex (@babarex0)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yvonne Jegede (@iamyvonnejegede)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Etinosa Idemudia (@etinosaofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boma Martins Akpore (@bomaakpore)

Spot Your Faves!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Faith Morey (@moreyfaith)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruth Kadiri Ezerika (@ruthkadiri)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adunni Ade (@iamadunniade)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uti Nwachukwu (@siruti)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SHAFFY BELLO (@iamshaffybello)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Efe Irele (@efeirele)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tbally (@tolubally)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php