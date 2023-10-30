Meet the Cast of Funke Akindele’s Upcoming Film “A Tribe Called Judah”

The Funke Akindele Network (FAAN) has revealed the premiere date and cast line-up for its upcoming film, “A Tribe Called Judah.”

The film is set to premiere on December 15, 2023 and features a star-studded cast that includes Funke Akindele as Jedidah Judah, Jide Kene Achufusi as Emeka Judah, Timini Egbuson as Pere Judah, Uzee Usman as Adamu Judah, Tobi Makinde as Shina Judah, and Olumide Oworu as Ejiro Judah.

Also joining them are Ebelle Okaro, Uzor Arukwe, Nse Ikpe Etim, Genoveva Umeh, Faithia Williams, Nosa Rex, Greg Ojefua, Ibrahim Yekini, Boma Akpore, Paschaline Alex, Etinosa Idemudia, Juliana Olayode and Yvonne Jegede.

Directed by the talented duo of Adeoluwa Owu, popularly known as Captain Degzy, and Funke Akindele herself, with Barny Emordi taking charge as the Director of Photography.

Check out the list of the cast members in the video below: