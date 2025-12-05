Make a Golden Statement on Your Big Day With This Beauty Look!

Connect with us

Beauty Look Weddings

Beauty Look

Published

2 hours ago

 on

As the bride, all eyes will be on you on your big day, and you definitely have to make every stare worthwhile. Today’s beauty look is all the inspo you need to end your big day in style.

This golden outfit by Esmadelle will have you shining as you strut into your wedding venue. The damask fabric gives the look an instant glow, with the beadings, shoulder structure and draped skirt adding more glamour. With this ensemble, all that glitters is truly gold! The makeup? Chef’s kiss, gorgeously executed by Pearl by Beauty E, we are smitten by the radiance. Mo Oni Gele, then stepped in with this beautiful gele, pleated to perfection and adding that rich cultural touch. If your big day is approaching and you want to be the bride that everyone unmistakably notices, this look will definitely announce you even before you walk in.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Photography: @vabstudio.ng
Dress: @esmadelle
Makeup: @pearlbeautye
Hairstylist: @hairchanic_ng
Gele: @mo_onigele
Content creation: @kleansereels
Clutch: @moh__accessories
Accessories: @moh_accessories
Bridal Fan: @synach_palace

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

