From Nigeria to Ghana, With Love! Nkiru & Kelvin Said “I Do” in a Lovely White Wedding

Wherever love is being celebrated, you can be sure to find us there, and we are thrilled to share in Nkiru and Kelvin’s joy as they tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding ceremony. All the way from Nigeria to Ghana, love brought them together in the most beautiful way.

Their special day took place in the heart of Houston, Texas. Kicking off, the lovebirds were in high spirits as they got ready with their squads. Nkiru stunned brilliantly in her lovely armless dress, while Kelvin looked elegant in his well-tailored suit. Their first look was a sweet moment that will surely be cherished forever. They exchanged heartfelt vows, and in the presence of their equally radiant guests, they sealed their forever. Their first dance was truly magical and intimate, completely having us in our feels. As the special day came to an end, the lovely duo changed into a classy, glittery ensemble. Pure joy and happiness filled the air as they danced the night away, celebrating their journey into the sweet realms of forever love.😍

Enjoy the video below:

Credit

Videography: @seyio_films