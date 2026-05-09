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Nana Akua Addo Just Took Architectural Couture to Another Level at the AMVCAs!

Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo debuted a monumental architectural cathedral gown for the 2026 AMVCA. Designed by Mohammed Abbas Ossu and made in Lagos,
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Nana Akua Addo in a grey architectural cathedral-inspired gown by Mohammed Abbas Ossu, made in Lagos for the 2026 AMVCA.

Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo at the AMVCA 12 ceremony in a sculptural gown featuring gothic spires and cathedral arches. The look was designed by Mohammed Abbas Ossu and crafted in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo Credit: Mohammed Abbas Ossu/Instagram

Have you ever seen a dress that doubles as a masterclass in architectural engineering? Because Nana Akua Addo just turned the AMVCA red carpet into a sacred site of high fashion. While the rest of the world is still discussing silhouettes, the Ghanaian style icon has once again reminded us that she isn’t just attending the 2026 ceremony—she is literally building the foundation for the future of the red carpet.

Sharing her look ahead of the main event this evening, Nana Akua Addo described her presence with the ultimate royal decree: “In my Mother’s House, AMVCA I’m a queen ‘Architectural’.” And architectural it is. Moving beyond the fluid lines of traditional gowns, Nana Akua became a living monument in a structured, grey-toned piece by Mohammed Abbas Ossu.

Nana Akua Addo in a grey architectural cathedral-inspired gown by Mohammed Abbas Ossu, made in Lagos for the 2026 AMVCA.

Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo at the AMVCA 12 ceremony in a sculptural gown featuring gothic spires and cathedral arches. The look was designed by Mohammed Abbas Ossu and crafted in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo Credit: Nana Akua Addo/Instagram

The gown replicates the soaring spires and intricate arches of a Gothic cathedral, and in a brilliant nod to the “Art of the Craft,” the entire masterpiece was made in Lagos, Nigeria. The skirt is a triumph of three-dimensional precision, while the metallic silver corset and sharp torso spires give the look an edgy, avant-garde finish.

The internet and our favourite celebrities are quite predictably losing their minds. Adunni Ade put it best, saying, “You didn’t wear couture, you became the cathedral! Ate.” Mary Remmy Njoku was equally stunned, writing, “Aaaahh! I am not going again. Whaaaaa!!!,” while Toyin Abraham demanded the truth: “Nana what happen pls don’t lie, tell me the truth. Kilo sele gan gan.”

The industry consensus is clear. Chioma Ikokwu (Chioma Good Hair) declared, “And no one competes for the crown with you in this house! Take it girllll,” while Bisola Aiyeola simply called the moment “Stunning.”

 

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