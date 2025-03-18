How Can 24/7 Power Supply Improve Your Creativity and Productivity?

Nigerians have debated several topics in the past couple of days; from the erratic price increase in commodities, the usefulness or not of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to whether enjoying constant electricity improves creativity and productivity or not. It’s a usual habit for Nigerians to have topics to debate but I never thought a time would come when enjoying constant electricity, a basic need, would be debated.

Constant electricity eliminates disruptions caused by power outages and allows creatives and professionals to maintain focus and momentum. If you have an inverter or generator, the process of switching the changeover and putting on the generator disrupts work momentum. Some Nigerians connect their internet directly to a power supply like Starlink or WiFi connections that require constant power supply. Imagine you’re in an important meeting and the light goes off, which takes off the internet, imagine how long it’d take for the internet to switch back on.

To understand how essential a stable power supply is, we spoke to five Nigerians about its impact on their lives.

Okeroghene

I can work at any time, knowing that there’s a stable power supply. This means I no longer have to worry about power outages disrupting my schedule or productivity. Whether it’s early in the morning, late at night, or during peak hours, I can focus on my tasks without interruptions. Reliable electricity gives me the freedom to plan my day better and meet deadlines without stress.

I’ll save more money because I won’t need to spend on fuel for generators. With consistent electricity, I can cut down on the extra costs of fueling and maintaining a generator. This not only reduces my monthly expenses but also saves me the hassle of dealing with generator noise, fumes and repairs. Over time, these savings can add up, allowing me to invest in other important areas of my life or work.

Esther

This heatwave is unbearable, and without light, it’s even worse. Instead of working, I’m busy fanning myself, and it’s mentally exhausting. With stable power, I can stay cool and actually focus on my tasks. Also, unstable electricity means I constantly have to pause work or rush tasks before they take light. With 24/7 power, I won’t have to keep adjusting to random blackouts, and I can work at my best pace.

Kwubei

With a 24/7 power supply, I can cook food and refrigerate it for a few days or more and not have to constantly cook fresh food or go to the market to buy foodstuff. This takes time to do. There are some things I won’t have to do regularly with 24/7 light

⁠I won’t be carrying my chargers and gadgets around my area to look for where to charge. This affects my work and deliverables. That time that I will be using to move around with wires and sockets like an electrician will be used to do work.

Man, I just need light to function. Fan or AC to blow me in this heat, to power the pumping machine for water and to just function as a remote worker.

Dorcas

In this heatwave, 24/7 power supply is not even negotiable. I should be able to turn on my AC or fan. I don’t have to feel so hot. I can focus on work. There is just this happiness that comes with having light. Even if I don’t use it for anything like work or watching TV or anything; I just want to know there’s light because it brings this chilled happiness. I always don’t want to think about where else I need to charge my devices. Like I can just plug my phone or laptop. I don’t have to always worry that my phone or laptop is about to die and not have anywhere to charge.

Ayonni

See most people work remotely now, so the light needs to be always on. Even for those who don’t work remotely, I want to get home at night and be able to turn on my fan or TV. Imagine the cost of running a frozen food business on a generator. You can’t simply have a budget for that. A lot of businesses rely on constant power and it’s just a good vibe when there’s light. That thing has a way around our mood.

***

Feature Image by Abdelrahman Ahmed for Pexels