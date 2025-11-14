Connect with us

The Isimi Lagos Polo Festival Returns With Fashion, Flair & Countryside Luxury

The Anniversary Collection: Lanre DaSilva Marks 20 Years of Timeless Elegance

The Funky Brunch Lagos Is Back: The City’s Ultimate Lifestyle Experience Returns This December

Nigerian Bottling Company Reinforces Commitment to Women’s Empowerment at 2025 WIMBIZ Annual Conference

Nigeria Unveils Talent Accelerator to Close Skills Gaps and Drive Economic Development

FinTribe Fair Ignites Financial Empowerment, Mobilizing 9,000+ Women for Wealth Ownership

N230 Million Boost: Nigeria’s female Engineers Drive STEM Revolution

The Future Awards Africa Hosted the First-of-its-Kind CreativiTEA Red Carpe by Live with Lynda

Medicaid Cancer Foundation Disburses ₦100m to 60 Cancer Patients Across Nigeria

EG Studios Marks Five Years as a Catalyst for African Talent, Unveiling Next Generation of Stars

The countdown is on to one of Nigeria’s most stylish weekends! The Isimi Lagos Polo Festival
2025 is set to return on November 29th, 2025, bringing together the thrill of polo, the art of
fashion, and the beauty of nature in one unforgettable celebration of modern African luxury.

Last year’s debut edition, home to the King’s Cup 2024, hosted a glittering crowd of dignitaries,
fashion icons, and culture enthusiasts. This year, the festival promises an even more spectacular
experience at Isimi Lagos, Nigeria’s first Wellness and Polo Country Estate, tucked away in the
serene countryside of Epe.


A Day of Sport, Style & Sophistication

The festival isn’t just about polo, it’s about lifestyle. Picture elegant horses galloping across lush
fields, fashion-forward guests dressed in Country Club Elegance, and a breathtaking backdrop of
rolling hills, art installations, designer pop-ups, and sunset soirées.

At Isimi Lagos, every detail is designed to celebrate the new African aesthetic, authentic,
sustainable, and effortlessly chic. From haute couture showcases to wellness-inspired cuisine, it’s
a space where luxury meets consciousness and tradition meets innovation.

“Isimi Lagos is more than an estate, it’s a movement redefining how we experience luxury,
nature, and culture,” says Wale Ayilara, Founder of Isimi Lagos. “Through the Polo Festival,
we’re creating moments that capture the beauty of African sophistication.”

The New Face of Countryside Glamour

For those who crave experiences that blend elegance and authenticity, the Isimi Lagos Polo Festival is fast becoming the place to be. Whether you come for the sport, the style, or the serenity, one thing’s certain , you will leave inspired by the magic of modern African living.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, November 29, 2025
Venue: Isimi Lagos, Epe, Lagos
Dress Code: Country Club Elegance

