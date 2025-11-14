The Isimi Lagos Polo Festival Returns With Fashion, Flair & Countryside Luxury

The countdown is on to one of Nigeria’s most stylish weekends! The Isimi Lagos Polo Festival

2025 is set to return on November 29th, 2025, bringing together the thrill of polo, the art of

fashion, and the beauty of nature in one unforgettable celebration of modern African luxury.

Last year’s debut edition, home to the King’s Cup 2024, hosted a glittering crowd of dignitaries,

fashion icons, and culture enthusiasts. This year, the festival promises an even more spectacular

experience at Isimi Lagos, Nigeria’s first Wellness and Polo Country Estate, tucked away in the

serene countryside of Epe.



A Day of Sport, Style & Sophistication

The festival isn’t just about polo, it’s about lifestyle. Picture elegant horses galloping across lush

fields, fashion-forward guests dressed in Country Club Elegance, and a breathtaking backdrop of

rolling hills, art installations, designer pop-ups, and sunset soirées.

At Isimi Lagos, every detail is designed to celebrate the new African aesthetic, authentic,

sustainable, and effortlessly chic. From haute couture showcases to wellness-inspired cuisine, it’s

a space where luxury meets consciousness and tradition meets innovation.

“Isimi Lagos is more than an estate, it’s a movement redefining how we experience luxury,

nature, and culture,” says Wale Ayilara, Founder of Isimi Lagos. “Through the Polo Festival,

we’re creating moments that capture the beauty of African sophistication.”





The New Face of Countryside Glamour

For those who crave experiences that blend elegance and authenticity, the Isimi Lagos Polo Festival is fast becoming the place to be. Whether you come for the sport, the style, or the serenity, one thing’s certain , you will leave inspired by the magic of modern African living.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, November 29, 2025

Venue: Isimi Lagos, Epe, Lagos

Dress Code: Country Club Elegance

