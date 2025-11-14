Buy. Scan. Secure the Bag: Coke’s Making It That Easy

Coca-Cola’s Share A Coke promo is turning casual Coke moments into big wins. From now to December 2025, Nigerians can win their share of ₦250 million just by buying personalized 50cl bottles and joining the Buy-Scan-Win wave. Every week, 10 lucky winners walk away with ₦1 million each.



So next time you grab that Coke, don’t just sip, scan the QR code, follow steps, enter that 10-digit code under the cap, and sit back to find out if you’re a lucky winner.

Because with Coca-Cola, even your “I just need something cold” moment could be the start of a soft-life chapter.

Sponsored Content