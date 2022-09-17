Connect with us

Promotions

LandWey introduces the Future City to create Sustainable Habitats in Lagos

Promotions

Get to Know the main Characters in House of the Dragon Showing on Showmax

Inspired Promotions

The Special Foundation aims to develop the Nigerian child through its Summer School Program

Promotions

ShortletHomes and Digital Landlords offer Notables Facts about Real Estate and Property Development

Promotions

Natures Gentle Touch at 25: A Lifestyle Movement Riding to Global Conquest | Read the Brand Story here

Promotions

Meet the Co-Founders of Jand2Gidi: Ujama Akpata and Kikelomo Fola-Ogunniya

Promotions

Drive Your Ambition Season 2 is Here! Watch out for this Series by Under 40 CEOs & Mitsubishi

Inspired Promotions

Project Empower is empowering the Next Generation through Mentorship | Read More

Promotions

Jameson Irish Whiskey launches a Limited Edition Bottle to Celebrate Teezee’s latest body of work, the ‘Arrested by Love’ album

Events Promotions

Here’s how the Nigerian-Indonesian Investment and Trade Forum (NIITF) Press Conference went down

Promotions

LandWey introduces the Future City to create Sustainable Habitats in Lagos

Published

8 hours ago

 on

The announcement took place on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the company’s event for its realtors tagged, “The Sellabration Experience”.

Speaking at the ceremony, Wale Ayilara, the chief executive officer, LandWey, said the new project was

“a new town development project with an integration of nature’s green, humankind’s technology, and innovation, primed to make city living smarter and more efficient while preserving and improving the planet’s fragile ecosystem.”
Ayilara added that the project provides answers to the predictions made by the United Nations that nearly all population growth up to 2030 will be in cities, with 96 per cent of this increase occurring in Asia and Africa”.

For more details about the Future City, you can visit www.futurecity.ng.

LandWey Investment, one of the largest residential development companies in Nigeria,
has announced the launch of a new multi-million Naira project tagged, ‘Future City’ in its bid to tackle Nigeria’s housing deficit and expand to various locations within Lagos and its environs.

In his words,

“By 2040, according to the World Population Review, Nigeria will be approaching a population of over 300 million citizens. This incredible surge in our population demands that we urgently re-evaluate how our cities are designed and built to best meet the needs of future inhabitants. This is why there is a need for new urban settlements and new districts, enhanced by technology
and green energy, to make city living smarter and more efficient. Hence, the reason Future City
was conceived.”

According to Ayilara,

“Lagoonix was created for the Makoko community in response to the imminent threat posed by pollution and lack of sanitation.
The objective is to develop new sustainable habitats in Makoko that use new and green technologies to meet shelter, energy, water and food needs of the people of Makoko while regenerating the marine ecosystems. And in line with our Build for Change social impact commitment to social and environmental change, 1% of all Future City proceeds will be dedicated to this CSR initiative. Our goal is to combine forward-thinking urban design and new digital technology to create
people-centered settlements that achieve sustainability and economic opportunity for growth.”

Upon full activation, some other features of the Future City include, a farmhouse, fully solar- powered homes and an electric vehicle transport system.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Freshly Made Seafood Platters from Lories Kitchen

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Now That We’re in The Ber Ber Months

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle September 22′ Edition Is…

Mfonobong Inyang: The 2022 Kenyan Electoral Experience – A President-Elect’s ‘Ruto’ To Victory

Tola Oladiji: These Tips Will Help you Write a Term Paper Outline
css.php