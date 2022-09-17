Get to Know the main Characters in House of the Dragon Showing on Showmax

Games of Thrones fans have been having a swell time for the past 4 weeks as the series prequel, House of the Dragon takes fans into 200 years before the rise of the Queen of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen with this prequel.

If you have been seeing the conversations online and are a bit lost about the House of the Dragon, you can stream the show on Showmax, this guide is perfect for you.

To understand the show even better, you’ll need to understand each significant cast member’s role and how they contribute to the storyline. Check out the breakdown of each character’s role:

Viserys I (Paddy Considine): He is a kind and generous king who brings stability to the realm. However, after making a horrible decision that results in the death of his first wife, Aemma, and their newborn son, he decides to name his first daughter the heir to his Throne. After he remarries and has sons from his new wife, he stubbornly refuses to change his heir, which leads to the ‘dance of the dragons’.

Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy): Rhaenyra is Viserys’s firstborn child, the daughter of his first wife, Aemma. Rhaenyra (played by Milly Alcock as a teen) starts to focus on more than her dragons after she’s named heir to the Throne and becomes an active player in the battle for succession.

Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith): is popular with everyone except those who can make him the next king. King Viserys’s right-hand man, Otto Hightower (played by Rhys Ifans), repeatedly blocks Daemon from becoming the next heir and then chooses Rhaenyra over him as successor. At least, he does until his daughter Alicent marries the king. But for all his enemies suspect him of plotting to take over the Throne, Daemon, a.k.a. the “rogue prince,” has better things to do, like seducing his brother’s daughter Rhaenyra and conquering his kingdom.

Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke): Alicent grew up in the king’s court with Princess Rhaenyra until she married King Viscerys and became the Princess’ stepmother. The battle for the Iron Throne between her son Aegon and Rhaenyra will eventually pull them to opposite sides.

Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best): Rhaenys, a.k.a. “the Queen that Never Was,” was the product of a marriage between Jaehaerys’s eldest son Aemon Targaryen and Jocelyn Baratheon. In her adolescence, she gained fame as one of the Targaryen Dragonriders and her beauty. She is Viscerys’ cousin and was first in line to the Throne, even though she lost out to the king because she’s a woman.

Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint): Rhaenys’ husband, also called the “Sea Snake”, for his daring sea expeditions. Together, they make a power couple at court, and their children continue to have a claim to the Throne.

Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans): Ser Otto Hightower is the Knight of House Hightower and serves as the hand of King Viscerys. He is the King’s closest advisor and highest ranking member of the small council.

The debut season of House of the Dragon is only in its fourth episode, and the story is still building up. Hopeful viewers who are yet to start watching the series can catch the first four episodes of Showmax as they await new episodes every Monday at 2 am.

