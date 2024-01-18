Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Afrobeats is Fostering Better Emotional & Mental Well-Being

Afrobeats, with its diverse rhythms, melodies and cultural richness, has long been recognised as a powerful force beyond mere entertainment. It has been approached from the angles of economics and empowerment. Although music generally contributes a profound positive impact to healing and emotional and mental well-being, there is a peculiar case for Afrobeats. As the genre is currently dominating the world, artists from across the continent are currently dominating global music charts and earning recognition, including winning Grammy Awards, it is also serving as some sort of emotional connection to the audience.

It is not essentially about the awards and recognitions alone, but also the emotional contribution the genre contributes. As Africans, we feel most comfortable in owning what belongs to us. For instance, listening to pidgin-infused lyrics and songs in one’s local language might lift one’s mood and make one feel better.

According to David Victor in one of his columns on “Harmony and Healing“, he notes that “the practice of music therapy can be traced back to ancient Greece, where the connection between mind and body was emphasised. The earliest reference to music therapy was in 1789. In the 19th century, researchers proposed music interventions as a form of therapy. In 1914, various reports showed very positive and rapid healing outcomes from using music during and after surgery.” According to the American Music Therapy Association, music therapy is used in more than 40 countries around the world today.

Music is more than just a tune. It can take you on a rhythmic journey that connects with your soul and provides a healing balm for your mind. It can also release endorphins and help reduce your stress levels, aiding in your healing process. Moreover, music can enable and enhance emotional expression. As humans, we sometimes find it challenging to convey our emotions, especially after experiencing negative and traumatic events. But some Afrobeats songs are emotionally charged melodies that have proven to be an effective medium for processing, expressing, and releasing our feelings. They serve as a cathartic intervention for emotional regulation and mental balance.

Afrobeats reflects and strengthens our spiritual, emotional, mental, and physical resilience and strength. The vocal narratives in our lyrics of resilience also inspire people who are currently facing challenges in their lives.

Afrobeats is deeply intertwined with our rich African culture and has the potential to be a potent catalyst for rapid healing, stress relief, and positive emotional and mental well-being. It can heal, unite, and create a more loving world and ultimately inspire emotional and mental resilience.

Artists like Burna Boy, Fireboy DML, Libianca, Tems, and others have released emotionally comforting songs that can help alleviate stress, so it is encouraged that everyone intentionally embraces the sounds, melodies, vibrations and frequencies of Afrobeats.