Connect with us

Events

Meet Isibhaho’me: The Fragrance Brand Bringing the Feeling Of Home To Luxury Spaces

Events

From Local Vision to Global Stage: Avetium Technologies Honoured at Zoho Inspire

Events Promotions

International Women's Day 2026: How Meta4’s Lady Flora Represents IWD in Nigeria

Events Music Scoop

Everything You Need to Know About the 2026 Grammys: Host, Performers & How to Watch

Events Promotions

Nobody Has Held Down Detty December Like Pepsi

Events Promotions

Cervical Cancer: A Preventable Threat, Why We Must Act Now

Events Health

Awake Campaign: Cervical Cancer Awareness Summit

Events

Gambero Rosso Makes Historic Nigeria Debut With Top Italian Wines Roadshow In Lagos

Events

Ruth Kadiri, Tomiwa Aladekomo, Mpoomy Ledwaba, Salem King And More To Lead Woof Studios' Virtual Creator Masterclass

Events

Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Appoints Advisory Board To Drive Next Phase of Growth And Impact

Events

Meet Isibhaho’me: The Fragrance Brand Bringing the Feeling Of Home To Luxury Spaces

Written by That Good Media
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

There’s a certain feeling that washes over you when you step into a space that smells just right. Before you’ve taken in the décor or exchanged pleasantries, the scent has already spoken, it’s familiar, comforting and quietly luxurious. That was the mood at Isibhaho’me’s Scent Collection Launch, an intimate gathering that introduced guests to a brand redefining how fragrance lives in our spaces.

Held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at Socialiase Studios in Lagos, the launch felt less like a traditional product unveiling and more like an invitation into a carefully curated home. Soft conversations flowed through the room, cocktails were sipped, and guests moved from one diffuser to another, pausing to breathe in scents that felt both grounding and indulgent.

At the centre of it all is Isibhaho’me’s founder, Taiwo Fashipe, a luxury and gift connoisseur whose love for beautiful spaces naturally evolved into a home fragrance brand rooted in emotion. What started as curated gifting for high-end clients gradually became something deeper: a desire to create scents that make people feel welcome wherever they are.

“For us, scent is not just about how a place smells,” Taiwo shared. “Every time you experience them, it should feel like somewhere you’d love to stay; whether that’s a hotel or your own home. When people walk in and say, ‘Your home smells lovely,’ that’s exactly the feeling we’re trying to create. I simply love beautiful-smelling spaces, and that’s the heart of Isibaho’me.”

The name Isibhaho’me itself carries deep personal meaning. Rooted in Taiwo’s Edo heritage and gifted by her late mother, it translates to “the place you have come to is good.” It’s a sentiment that perfectly captures the brand’s philosophy — creating spaces that feel safe, warm, and familiar, without losing their sense of elegance.

Each element of the collection reflects that intention. From hand-poured candles to thoughtfully formulated diffusers, every fragrance is designed to do more than scent a room. It’s meant to set a mood, trigger memory, and create a quiet sense of calm. As Taiwo explained during an interview, a great fragrance should feel as reassuring as home itself, something that stays with you long after you leave the room.

Since officially launching in December 2025, Isibhaho’me has been met with enthusiastic reception. Guests at the launch were seen sampling blends like warm vanilla and soft sandalwood, reacting instinctively to scents that felt personal and comforting. It was clear that this was a brand connecting on an emotional level.

Building a lifestyle brand in Nigeria hasn’t been without its challenges, and Taiwo is candid about the sacrifices involved.

“Personal sacrifice is part of the journey,” she said. “You have to invest for something to truly look and feel good. But we’re happy to do that because we believe in the beauty of what we are creating.”

Looking ahead, the vision for Isibhaho’me stretches far beyond the launch. In the coming years, Taiwo hopes to see the brand in homes, offices, hotels, and spaces where people want to feel at ease.

“The feedback since our launch in December 2025 has been amazing,” she added. “From the packaging to the reception of the scents, the response has been incredibly positive. And this is just the beginning. In the coming months, we’ll be launching new scents and accessories to complement them. At this point, the sky really is the limit.”

More than anything, Isibhaho’me stands out for its intention. In every diffuser and candle is a quiet reminder that luxury doesn’t always have to shout, sometimes, it simply feels like home.

Discover more about Isibhaho’me on social media via their Instagram page.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php