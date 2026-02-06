Meet Isibhaho’me: The Fragrance Brand Bringing the Feeling Of Home To Luxury Spaces

There’s a certain feeling that washes over you when you step into a space that smells just right. Before you’ve taken in the décor or exchanged pleasantries, the scent has already spoken, it’s familiar, comforting and quietly luxurious. That was the mood at Isibhaho’me’s Scent Collection Launch, an intimate gathering that introduced guests to a brand redefining how fragrance lives in our spaces.

Held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at Socialiase Studios in Lagos, the launch felt less like a traditional product unveiling and more like an invitation into a carefully curated home. Soft conversations flowed through the room, cocktails were sipped, and guests moved from one diffuser to another, pausing to breathe in scents that felt both grounding and indulgent.

At the centre of it all is Isibhaho’me’s founder, Taiwo Fashipe, a luxury and gift connoisseur whose love for beautiful spaces naturally evolved into a home fragrance brand rooted in emotion. What started as curated gifting for high-end clients gradually became something deeper: a desire to create scents that make people feel welcome wherever they are.

“For us, scent is not just about how a place smells,” Taiwo shared. “Every time you experience them, it should feel like somewhere you’d love to stay; whether that’s a hotel or your own home. When people walk in and say, ‘Your home smells lovely,’ that’s exactly the feeling we’re trying to create. I simply love beautiful-smelling spaces, and that’s the heart of Isibaho’me.”

The name Isibhaho’me itself carries deep personal meaning. Rooted in Taiwo’s Edo heritage and gifted by her late mother, it translates to “the place you have come to is good.” It’s a sentiment that perfectly captures the brand’s philosophy — creating spaces that feel safe, warm, and familiar, without losing their sense of elegance.

Each element of the collection reflects that intention. From hand-poured candles to thoughtfully formulated diffusers, every fragrance is designed to do more than scent a room. It’s meant to set a mood, trigger memory, and create a quiet sense of calm. As Taiwo explained during an interview, a great fragrance should feel as reassuring as home itself, something that stays with you long after you leave the room.

Since officially launching in December 2025, Isibhaho’me has been met with enthusiastic reception. Guests at the launch were seen sampling blends like warm vanilla and soft sandalwood, reacting instinctively to scents that felt personal and comforting. It was clear that this was a brand connecting on an emotional level.

Building a lifestyle brand in Nigeria hasn’t been without its challenges, and Taiwo is candid about the sacrifices involved.

“Personal sacrifice is part of the journey,” she said. “You have to invest for something to truly look and feel good. But we’re happy to do that because we believe in the beauty of what we are creating.”

Looking ahead, the vision for Isibhaho’me stretches far beyond the launch. In the coming years, Taiwo hopes to see the brand in homes, offices, hotels, and spaces where people want to feel at ease.

“The feedback since our launch in December 2025 has been amazing,” she added. “From the packaging to the reception of the scents, the response has been incredibly positive. And this is just the beginning. In the coming months, we’ll be launching new scents and accessories to complement them. At this point, the sky really is the limit.”

More than anything, Isibhaho’me stands out for its intention. In every diffuser and candle is a quiet reminder that luxury doesn’t always have to shout, sometimes, it simply feels like home.

