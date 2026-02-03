From Local Vision to Global Stage: Avetium Technologies Honoured at Zoho Inspire

What began as a focused consulting practice has grown into a technology company operating at a global standard. At Zoho Inspire in Dubai, Avetium Technologies (formerly known as Avetium Consult) was recognized with two major awards: First Zoho Premium Partner in West Africa and Zoho Partner of the Year, Nigeria.

Zoho Inspire is Zoho’s annual global partner gathering, celebrating partners that demonstrate excellence in execution, customer impact, and long-term ecosystem contribution. This year’s recognition places Avetium Technologies among a select group of partners recognised for operating at scale and with consistency.

Over the years, Avetium Technologies has supported organisations across sectors to implement enterprise-grade business systems, streamline operations, and adopt cloud technologies that enable growth, transparency, and efficiency. The company’s evolution reflects a broader shift from advisory-led services to full technology delivery and implementation.

“For us, this moment represents more than an award,” said CEO Adeyinka Adedokun. “It’s the result of showing up consistently, building capability, and staying committed to doing things properly, even when growth was not immediate.”

The CEO attended Zoho Inspire alongside members of the team, underscoring the collective nature of the achievement.

With its new Zoho Premium Partner status, Avetium Technologies says it is focused on deepening its market presence, expanding its delivery capacity, and continuing to support organizations looking to modernize and scale.

“This recognition marks an important milestone,” Adedokun added. “But more importantly, it signals the level we’re now expected to operate at, and we’re ready for that.”

