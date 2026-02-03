Connect with us

Events

From Local Vision to Global Stage: Avetium Technologies Honoured at Zoho Inspire

Events Promotions

International Women's Day 2026: How Meta4’s Lady Flora Represents IWD in Nigeria

Events Music Scoop

Everything You Need to Know About the 2026 Grammys: Host, Performers & How to Watch

Events Promotions

Nobody Has Held Down Detty December Like Pepsi

Events Promotions

Cervical Cancer: A Preventable Threat, Why We Must Act Now

Events Health

Awake Campaign: Cervical Cancer Awareness Summit

Events

Gambero Rosso Makes Historic Nigeria Debut With Top Italian Wines Roadshow In Lagos

Events

Ruth Kadiri, Tomiwa Aladekomo, Mpoomy Ledwaba, Salem King And More To Lead Woof Studios' Virtual Creator Masterclass

Events

Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Appoints Advisory Board To Drive Next Phase of Growth And Impact

Events

Àjose: The Stories That Bind Us Brings Film, Medicine And Culture Into Conversation On Women’s Health

Events

From Local Vision to Global Stage: Avetium Technologies Honoured at Zoho Inspire

Written by Adebola Olomo
Avatar photo

Published

19 minutes ago

 on

What began as a focused consulting practice has grown into a technology company operating at a global standard. At Zoho Inspire in Dubai, Avetium Technologies (formerly known as Avetium Consult) was recognized with two major awards: First Zoho Premium Partner in West Africa and Zoho Partner of the Year, Nigeria.

Zoho Inspire is Zoho’s annual global partner gathering, celebrating partners that demonstrate excellence in execution, customer impact, and long-term ecosystem contribution. This year’s recognition places Avetium Technologies among a select group of partners recognised for operating at scale and with consistency.

Over the years, Avetium Technologies has supported organisations across sectors to implement enterprise-grade business systems, streamline operations, and adopt cloud technologies that enable growth, transparency, and efficiency. The company’s evolution reflects a broader shift from advisory-led services to full technology delivery and implementation.

“For us, this moment represents more than an award,” said CEO Adeyinka Adedokun. “It’s the result of showing up consistently, building capability, and staying committed to doing things properly,  even when growth was not immediate.”

The CEO attended Zoho Inspire alongside members of the team, underscoring the collective nature of the achievement.

With its new Zoho Premium Partner status, Avetium Technologies says it is focused on deepening its market presence, expanding its delivery capacity, and continuing to support organizations looking to modernize and scale.

“This recognition marks an important milestone,” Adedokun added. “But more importantly, it signals the level we’re now expected to operate at, and we’re ready for that.”

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php