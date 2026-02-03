International Women’s Day 2026: How Meta4’s Lady Flora Represents IWD in Nigeria

International Women’s Day (IWD) is marked every year on March 8, but its essence goes far beyond a single day. It’s a day set aside to recognise women’s achievements and raise awareness about gender equality. The IWD 2026 theme, Give to Gain, speaks to a simple truth: when women are supported, everyone benefits.

IWD is a big deal in Nigeria. To commemorate the day, corporate organisations and NGOs often host events and gift female employees, human resource (HR) professionals, brand and marketing managers, team leads, as well as partners, customers and generally, women in society.

Gifting has become one of the most visible ways brands and corporate organisations participate in IWD. But as the years go by, many decision-makers are looking for distinct ways to make that gesture feel more thoughtful and less routine.

This is where Meta4’s Lady Flora comes in.

Introducing Lady Flora: IWD 2026 Icon for Brands Who Want to Celebrate Women Differently

Lady Flora is Meta4’s IWD 2026 figurine, created to embody the Give to Gain theme. Designed as a keepsake icon, she represents appreciation to women that lasts beyond Women’s Month in March.

The lotus-inspired IWD icon is a nod to the woman who blossoms through her many layers, sees beyond herself, and contributes her value and time to making an impact. It is a reminder that when women are given the support, opportunities, and resources required to thrive, the world is better for it.

Lady Flora is for corporate organizations, NGOs, and event organizers who want to honour women with something symbolic and timeless. With March recognized as Women’s Month beginning with IWD (March 8) and Mother’s Day (March 15) following closely, this season offers a rare opportunity to celebrate women thoughtfully.

In 2023, Meta4’s IWD figurine, Lady Equity, mirrored the IWD 2023 theme, “Embrace Equity.”

In 2024, the IWD icon, Lady D.I.ane, captured the theme “Inspire Inclusion”.

For IWD 2025, the IWD figurine was inspired by the theme for the year: “Accelerate Action.” Top organisations like UBA and Footbridge Technologies opted for custom versions of these pieces as gifts for Women’s Month. And that could be your brand, too.

The IWD Figurine can be customized with brand names, logos, or even event messaging, making it suitable for workplace celebrations, leadership recognition, or Women’s Month initiatives.

Want to put your brand on Lady Flora? See Meta4’s IWD 2026 collection here.

Sponsored Content