Inside Mintslate Media’s Debut Films, Where Performances Feel Lived In, Not Performed

Mintslate Media’s debut slate of films announces itself quietly but confidently, not through spectacle, but through performance. Across Job Seekers, No One Wants Me, and Her Skin, Her Sin, the acting feels intimate, restrained, and deeply personal. These are performances that do not demand attention but invite it, drawing viewers into emotional spaces that feel lived in long before the camera arrives.

Founded in February 2025 by filmmaker Seyi Oluwatimilehin, Mintslate Media was created with a clear commitment to emotional realism. The company’s philosophy centres on telling stories rooted in truth, and that intention extends directly into how actors are cast, guided, and trusted. Rather than leaning into overt emotional display, the films allow characters to exist fully in their inner worlds, creating space for silence, vulnerability, and nuance.

“As a producer and creator of these projects, I almost feel like a parent to all of these characters,” Seyi Oluwatimilehin says. “That feeling runs even deeper for me as the director of No One Wants Me and Job Seekers. I carry a strong sense of attachment and care for the actors who brought these stories to life.”

That sense of care becomes especially visible in No One Wants Me, a drama written and directed by Oluwatimilehin, which follows Daniel, a sixteen year old boy played by Kale Louie, who arrives at a stranger’s apartment under false pretences, holding a document he barely understands. Opposite him is Emily, portrayed by Hannah Klamann, a woman whose unresolved trauma quietly shapes the encounter.

“I think Daniel starts off with a terrible childhood, he basically thinks everything bad that’s happened to him is his fault,” Kale Louie explains. “When the film begins, he’s holding what he thinks is his last glimmer of hope and he’s optimistic but also naive to what he may be expecting to meet.”

For Hannah Klamann, stepping into Emily’s world required emotional restraint and depth.

“I would describe Emily as a very complex character. She went through intense emotional trauma at such a young age and carried that trauma into adulthood even though she tried to separate herself from it as much as she could.” She adds, “What makes this film unique or exciting is the realism within it. Life is never linear and every character’s story, fictional or not, shouldn’t have to be either.”

In Job Seekers, a psychological horror film directed by Seyi Oluwatimilehin and Alan Vega, the tension shifts but the emotional stakes remain just as intense. Mauranda Nunes stars as Maya, a young immigrant navigating a job interview that could determine her right to stay, while Marcel Albers plays Dr Wendi, a character whose outward politeness masks something far more unsettling.

“Audiences should expect me to portray my character with the psychotic tendencies that he has. And to display his lack of caring for other people,” Albers says. Reflecting on the performances, Seyi describes the dynamic on set: “Marcel and Mauranda, in Job Seekers, were an especially powerful duo. Marcel came onto set with a very strong ‘dad’ energy, and by the end of the shoot, he was a different person.”

Her Skin, Her Sin, directed by Izaiah Dockery and Jason Manzi, carries a different but equally intimate energy. Starring Sableena Gill as Priya, alongside Matt Gallagher as Ethan and Robyn Kotsopoulos as Margaret, the film explores power, racism, and conditional acceptance within a domestic space.

“Priya is a strong Indian woman who’s found herself in a relationship that has dampened her power and essence,” Gill says. “While she has struggled to assert herself throughout the relationship, she still has that power within her.”

Across all three films, Mintslate Media prioritises performances that feel intuitive rather than theatrical. Actors are trusted to bring their full emotional range, and the camera remains patient enough to let moments unfold honestly. Through this approach, Mintslate Media introduces itself as a film company that understands storytelling begins with people. Not archetypes. Not a spectacle. But human beings whose stories deserve to be told with care.

About

Mintslate Media is a film production company dedicated to creating fresh and compelling stories from unique and diverse perspectives. We specialize in filmmaking that authentically represents people and cultures, crafting narratives that reflect the truth of their experiences and the essence of the times. Through our work, we aim to elevate storytelling in film, bringing originality and authenticity to the screen.

Sponsored Content