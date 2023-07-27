Wike, El-Rufai, Umahi, Betta Edu... Who are the People on President Tinubu's Ministerial List?

Connect with us

News

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the names of ministers who will serve in his government to the Senate. The list, which was read on the floor of Nigeria’s Red Chamber included the names of some former governors, professionals, and at least a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Now that the names have been read of the floor, the individuals would have to appear before members of the senate for screening before they are affirmed and President Tinubu assigns them to various ministries.

Tinubu who sent 28 names to the senate in his letter, stated that the list is not exhaustive and additional nominations would be sent in in due course.

See the full list below:

Abubakar Momoh
Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tukur
Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa
Barr. Hannatu Musawa
Uche Nnaji
Betta Edu
Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite
David Umahi
Ezenwo Nyesom Wike
Mohammed Badaru Abubakar
Nasir El-Rufai
Ekperikpe Ekpo
Nkiru Onyejeocha
Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
Stella Okotete
Uju Kennedy Ohanenye
Bello Muhammad Goronyo
Dele Alake
Lateef Fagbemi, SAN
Mohammad Idris
Olawale Edun
Waheed Adebayo Adelabu
Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim
Prof Ali Pate
Prof Joseph Usev
Sen. Abubakar Kyari
John Enoh
Sani Abubakar Danladi

