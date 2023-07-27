Wike, El-Rufai, Umahi, Betta Edu... Who are the People on President Tinubu's Ministerial List?

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the names of ministers who will serve in his government to the Senate. The list, which was read on the floor of Nigeria’s Red Chamber included the names of some former governors, professionals, and at least a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Now that the names have been read of the floor, the individuals would have to appear before members of the senate for screening before they are affirmed and President Tinubu assigns them to various ministries.

Tinubu who sent 28 names to the senate in his letter, stated that the list is not exhaustive and additional nominations would be sent in in due course.

See the full list below:

Abubakar Momoh

Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tukur

Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa

Barr. Hannatu Musawa

Uche Nnaji

Betta Edu

Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite

David Umahi

Ezenwo Nyesom Wike

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar

Nasir El-Rufai

Ekperikpe Ekpo

Nkiru Onyejeocha

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Stella Okotete

Uju Kennedy Ohanenye

Bello Muhammad Goronyo

Dele Alake

Lateef Fagbemi, SAN

Mohammad Idris

Olawale Edun

Waheed Adebayo Adelabu

Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim

Prof Ali Pate

Prof Joseph Usev

Sen. Abubakar Kyari

John Enoh

Sani Abubakar Danladi