What We Know About the U.S. Congress Hearing on UFOs

What We Know About the U.S. Congress Hearing on UFOs

3 hours ago

Growing up, UFOs, aliens, and extraterrestrial bodies used to be things out of a sci-fi movie, comics, cartoons, et al. While there have been rumours of UFO sightings since the 1930s, there might be reason to believe that there truly may be life outside of planet earth.

On the 26th of July, the United States Congress had a briefing with three former military officials who claimed that the government knows much more about UFOs than it is telling the public.

Here’s what we know so far:

According to NBC, David Grusch, a former U.S. intelligence official, told the panel that he is sure that the Government is in possession of items of non-human origin. Grusch cited interviews with over 40 witnesses over the course of four years.

“Nonhuman biologics” were found at a crash site: David, who said he preferred to use the term “nonhuman biologics”, as opposed to “aliens”, claimed that he knows multiple people who have been injured by UFOs.

David Fravor, a former Navy commander, said he and three fellow military pilots spotted a white Tic-Tac-shaped object in 2004, hovering below their jets and just above the Pacific Ocean. It had no roots or exhaust, and it vanished at some point, only to reappear sixty miles away.

Due to the claimed hostility faced by witnesses from institutions, Some lawmakers and witnesses urged the federal government to develop clear channels of communication between the public and the military in order to share UAP information, and the military to establish a complete reporting protocol for unidentified object sightings.

US Representative Tim Burchett also supported the idea that the government was concealing information, saying “we’re going to uncover the cover-up”  at the start of the hearing.

According to DW, Defense Department spokeswoman Sue Gough said investigators had not discovered “any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.”

It is also important to note that The Pentagon has denied the claims made by the witnesses at the U.S. Congress hearing.

