Must See: Ifeoma Finds the Perfect Wedding Dress at a Thrift Store

Your wedding day is one of the most significant moments in your life, and finding the perfect wedding dress is a crucial part of the experience. While many brides opt for brand-new dresses, there are compelling reasons why you should consider thrifting your wedding dress, from protecting the environment by minimising your carbon footprint to finding exquisite, high-quality gowns at a fraction of the regular bank account denting price.

While not every bride may consider thrifting a dress for their wedding, Ifeoma, also known as @whyifeoma, decided to take matters into her own hands. With only a week left before her civil wedding and having missed out on three gorgeous dresses, she felt the pressure mounting as everyone kept asking her, Have you found a dress? Undeterred, she embarked on a journey to Yaba market, determined to find the perfect wedding dress.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ps: Ifeoma not Ify (@whyifeoma)

In her blog, where she detailed her experience, she wrote:

Well, I got to the market, Yaba market to be precise and as usual, I found gems. I found a dress that looked very similar to this Abisola Olusola dress and my joy knew no bounds, I immediately paid the vendor and headed to buy some satin ivory fabric. On my way out to the fabric section of the market, I spotted a shop retailing secondhand party dresses.

Reluctantly, I decided to have a quick look at what they had in stock just in case I found another dress option to take to the tailor. I subconsciously asked to be shown the white dresses they had available and upon sighting the first dress I was shown, I sent this message to my husband. I couldn’t believe my eyes, I have finally found a wedding dress and it was love at first sight!!! It was the perfect ivory shade, with all my favorite details like the huge bow behind and the lace trimming, what a lucky find.

Looking for that dream dress for your big day? Follow in Ifeoma’s footsteps and head to your nearest thrift store, where you’ll uncover delightful surprises that may be the perfect match for your wedding ensemble. Not only will you be saving money, but you’ll also be making a positive impact on the planet through sustainable fashion choices. It’s a win-win situation, allowing you to shine on your special day while contributing to a greener and more conscious future.

As we ponder on the limits of our planet, the topic of sustainability has become increasingly relevant on the continent. Choosing sustainable fashion is a critical decision that we can all make to help address a growing and serious problem. What exactly is sustainable fashion, and why is it important?

 

