News
Bosun Tijani, Oyetola, Lalong, Maryam Shetty… Here are President Tinubu’s New Ministerial Nominees
Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday read the names on President Bola Tinubu’s new list of 19 ministerial nominees. The list includes former Governors Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), amongst others.
The new ministerial list was earlier presented to the Senate by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila. Gbajabiamila, who is the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, submitted the second list to the Senate President.
This comes after last Thursday’s submission, consisting of 28 nominees, by Gbajabiamila. The 19 new nominees join the 28 persons in the first batch bringing the total to 47.
The new nominees are:
Bosun Tijani
Ahmed Tijjani
Maryam Shetty
Ishak Salako
Tunji Alausa
Tanko Sununu
Adegboyega Oyetola
Atiku Bagudu
Bello Matawalle
Ibrahim Geidam
Simon Bako Lalong
Lola Ade-John
Shuaibu Abubakar
Tahir Mamman
Aliyu Sabi
Alkali Ahmed
Heineken Lokpobiri
Uba Maigari
Zephaniah Jisalo