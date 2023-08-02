Bosun Tijani, Oyetola, Lalong, Maryam Shetty… Here are President Tinubu’s New Ministerial Nominees

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday read the names on President Bola Tinubu’s new list of 19 ministerial nominees. The list includes former Governors Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), amongst others.

The new ministerial list was earlier presented to the Senate by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila. Gbajabiamila, who is the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, submitted the second list to the Senate President.

This comes after last Thursday’s submission, consisting of 28 nominees, by Gbajabiamila. The 19 new nominees join the 28 persons in the first batch bringing the total to 47.

The new nominees are:

Bosun Tijani

Ahmed Tijjani

Maryam Shetty

Ishak Salako

Tunji Alausa

Tanko Sununu

Adegboyega Oyetola

Atiku Bagudu

Bello Matawalle

Ibrahim Geidam

Simon Bako Lalong

Lola Ade-John

Shuaibu Abubakar

Tahir Mamman

Aliyu Sabi

Alkali Ahmed

Heineken Lokpobiri

Uba Maigari

Zephaniah Jisalo