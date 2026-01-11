Tems’ White Bodycon Dress in Dave’s “Raindance” Video Deserves a Second Look

There are a couple of things we need Tems to teach us: first, how to sing; second, how to dress stylishly; and third, how to strike the perfect pose—because our poses can be very awkward at times.

This photo of her from the set of “Raindance” with Dave feels like a lesson in all three. She stands at ease, letting the moment do its thing, and somehow makes it look natural.

For this particular scene, Tems wears a white, floor-length bodycon dress that follows her shape without trying too hard. The sweetheart neckline and thick straps give it structure, while the gathered detail at the waist softens the silhouette. What really lifts the dress are the scattered gold stud accents across the skirt, adding texture and just enough detail to keep your eyes moving.

Her hair is pulled back into a sleek high ponytail, with soft curls flowing down her back, keeping everything neat while still relaxed. The makeup stays in the same lane: defined brows, bold lashes, sculpted cheeks and a mauve-toned lip that works beautifully with the clean white of the dress and the gold details.

The accessories finish things off without crowding the look. A gold collar necklace sits close to the neck, centred by a floral-style pendant with a red stone detail. Drop earrings bring in a classic touch, while stacked gold bracelets add a bit of shine and personality.

And the best part is that this isn’t even her only look in the video. “Raindance” serves multiple Tems moments, each one offering something new—whether it’s styling inspiration, outfit ideas, or a reminder that posing doesn’t have to feel like hard work. If you’re in the mood to take notes (or steal a pose or two), the video is very much worth a watch.