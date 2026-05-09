Oluwadara Olumoriyo: You Need to Start Sleeping or Resting Like Your Life Depends on It, Because It Does

Have you noticed how exhaustion has gradually become something we wear like a badge of honour? It seems that if you’re always busy, consistently working late into the night, and pushing through tiredness, it somehow signifies that you’re serious about your life.

Particularly in your 20s and 30s, there’s this pressure to work harder, make sacrifices, and maximise every hour. People refer to it as “the hustle,” “sacrificing for your dreams,” or simply “adulting.” However, I don’t think we realise what it’s truly costing us.

When I started building my journal business about helping people live with more intention, I was really passionate about it. I had big ideas and big goals, and I was willing to pay the price to make them grow. That meant late nights, constant work and very little rest. At first, it didn’t feel like a problem. I was building my business, and I felt like I was doing what I was supposed to do. But slowly, it started to affect me. I was always tired and burnt out. My relationships suffered. Even my creativity started to take a hit. I thought I needed better time management, discipline or more effort.

But I realised later I wasn’t struggling because I wasn’t trying hard enough. I was struggling because I wasn’t resting enough.

Rest is productive

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by a long to-do list and a shortage of time, often leading us to sacrifice sleep first. This might seem like an acceptable trade-off, especially if you feel you’re managing to keep up. However, the important question is: at what cost? If you’re trying to build something meaningful—be it a business, a career, a family, or a life you genuinely want to engage in—adequate rest becomes essential.

Many people mistakenly believe that productivity is solely about time. They think that longer hours lead to more output, so they stay later, work harder, and skimp on sleep, assuming this will eventually help them get ahead. Yet, we often overlook the fact that energy is just as critical. Your brain doesn’t operate the same way when it’s tired. Exhaustion alters your thinking, your ability to process information, and your decision-making. Research indicates that even one night of poor sleep can significantly impair focus, memory, and judgment.

When you are well-rested, everything feels clearer. You can concentrate for longer stretches without losing focus, solve problems more quickly, and even experience better emotional well-being. Conversely, when you’re fatigued, tasks feel more daunting and time-consuming. Simple decisions become complicated, and you struggle to maintain focus, even when you genuinely try. Rest doesn’t steal your time; it enhances what you can achieve with it.

A different kind of efficiency

A tired mind focuses solely on one goal: getting through the day. It rushes decisions, avoids complexity, and simply wants tasks completed. In contrast, a rested mind is calmer, more patient and open to exploring better ways of doing things. Instead of just trying to survive the day, it fully engages with it.

I’ve learned that two hours of focused, clear, and well-rested effort can easily surpass five hours of tired, distracted work. This isn’t just based on personal experience—research consistently shows that well-rested individuals excel in problem-solving and creative thinking compared to those who work longer hours with little sleep.

Why is this the case? Because your brain performs better when you’re well-rested. This leads to improved work quality, richer conversations, and more sound decisions each day. When you’re constantly sleep-deprived, there can be an illusion of productivity; you may feel busy, but being busy doesn’t always equate to being productive.

Switching sides

It wasn’t easy for me to shift from someone who pushed through exhaustion to someone who actually prioritises sleep. It was gradual. But I started noticing that as I slept better, my life started feeling easier to navigate. My mood improved first. I wasn’t as tense or overwhelmed by small things anymore. Then my mind started to feel clearer. That constant brain fog I had gotten used to began lifting.

My focus improved, too. I could stay with one task longer without constantly drifting or mentally checking out. My creativity came back. Ideas started flowing again without force. Thinking felt lighter. Creating felt natural again. Most importantly, I stopped overthinking as much and started finishing things with more clarity. I became more effective without adding more hours to my life.

Your life depends on it

Sleep isn’t a reward. It’s a requirement. Pushing through exhaustion doesn’t build a better life; it slowly drains it. There’s a version of ambition that looks impressive on the outside but quietly burns you out on the inside. And there’s another version that feels calmer, clearer, and more sustainable. The kind where you can actually enjoy the life you’re building.

So I’m inviting you to that side. The side where you can create, grow and still get a good night’s sleep. Because the goal isn’t just to survive your life—it’s to actually thrive in it.

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