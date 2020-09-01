Connect with us

Music Scoop

100 Million Views on YouTube & a Platinum Certification in Italy - Master KG's "Jerusalema" Keeps Winning

Music Scoop

Tekno, Timaya, Small Doctor & Ms Banks! See the New Lineup for Afro Nation Portugal 2021

Music

New Video: Yemi Alade - True Love

Music

Tiwa Savage joins Nadeska in a chat about her "Celia" album & finding Inspiration in Brandy and Tevin Campbell

BN TV Music

Here's Your Front Seat View of Tiwa Savage's Virtual Concert on NPR's Tiny Desk

Music Scoop

Can't Help But Be Happy for Waje as she Turns 40

Events Music

Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Sarkodie Win Big at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards | #VGMA

Events Music Style

The Red Carpet of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was 🔥 | #VGMA

BN TV Music

Tiwa Savage gave an Electrifying Performance at the 2020 Notting Hill Carnival

BN TV Events Music

The Weeknd, BTS, Black Eyed Peas & all the Performances at the MTV VMAs

Music

100 Million Views on YouTube & a Platinum Certification in Italy – Master KG’s “Jerusalema” Keeps Winning

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Back in November, 2019, South African musician and record producer Kgaogelo Maogi, known professionally as  Master KG, released his smash hit “Jerusalema” featuring Nomcebo Zikode.

The smash hit quickly went viral and garnered tremendous international success, and in December, Master KG followed up his summer hit with a music video.

It was such a huge success that Afrobeats superstar and self-acclaimed African Giant Burna boy jumped on the hit and they made a remix in 2020, which peaked at #2 on Billboard World Digital song sales and remains on the chart after nine weeks.

10 months later and this hit is still sitting tight on international playlists. With 9 million posts on Instagram, 100 million views on YouTube, 130 million content on TikTok among other successes.

On Tuesday, Master KG revealed that “Jerusalema” has earned a platinum certification in Italy.

No surprise that “Jerusalema” was still No. 1 on Apple Music South Africa chart on the 30th of August, 2020.

As at 31st of August, 2020, it was still the No.3 most played song on radio in South Africa, No. 1 in Belgium, 3 in France and 5 in Italy.

“Jerusalema” was also listed number 9 on iTunes World Music Awards, along side Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage” and her recent feature with Cardi BWAP

“Jerusalema” was also listed among top hit singles by Le SNEP.

So many wins! Watch “Jerusalema” official video below:

Credit: Master KGsa

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Temi Olajide: How to Connect With Your Children in the Digital Age

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5-Step Guide To Crafting Killer Sales Copies

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Thin Line Between Being Bold and Foolhardy

Chisom Winifred: Want to Be an Excellent Blogger? These Tips Are Here For You

Mfononbong Inyang: For Nigerian Youths To Stand Tall, Government Needs To Calm Down on Taxes

Advertisement
css.php