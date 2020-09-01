Music
100 Million Views on YouTube & a Platinum Certification in Italy – Master KG’s “Jerusalema” Keeps Winning
Back in November, 2019, South African musician and record producer Kgaogelo Maogi, known professionally as Master KG, released his smash hit “Jerusalema” featuring Nomcebo Zikode.
The smash hit quickly went viral and garnered tremendous international success, and in December, Master KG followed up his summer hit with a music video.
It was such a huge success that Afrobeats superstar and self-acclaimed African Giant Burna boy jumped on the hit and they made a remix in 2020, which peaked at #2 on Billboard World Digital song sales and remains on the chart after nine weeks.
.@MasterKGsa ‘Jerusalema’ [Remix] ft. @burnaboy and @Nomcebozikode peaks #2 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales, and it’s been on the chart for 9 weeks…
— ChartsAfrica📊 (@chartsafrica) September 1, 2020
10 months later and this hit is still sitting tight on international playlists. With 9 million posts on Instagram, 100 million views on YouTube, 130 million content on TikTok among other successes.
On Tuesday, Master KG revealed that “Jerusalema” has earned a platinum certification in Italy.
I still Cant Believe It..Thank you world for making it possible..Shout out to @Nomcebozikode @OpenMicProdSA 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 Modimo O Maatla!!🙏🙏 #Jerusalema100Million Wanitwa Mos pic.twitter.com/hldjtTZAAo
— Master Master KG!!! (@MasterKGsa) August 27, 2020
Jerusalema is now Certified Platinum in Italy🙏🙏❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/pSX5ghueaX
— Master Master KG!!! (@MasterKGsa) August 31, 2020
No surprise that “Jerusalema” was still No. 1 on Apple Music South Africa chart on the 30th of August, 2020.
Still no 1 on the charts 🙆♂️🙆♂️🙏 pic.twitter.com/WYol90weCU
— Master Master KG!!! (@MasterKGsa) August 30, 2020
As at 31st of August, 2020, it was still the No.3 most played song on radio in South Africa, No. 1 in Belgium, 3 in France and 5 in Italy.
— Master Master KG!!! (@MasterKGsa) August 31, 2020
“Jerusalema” was also listed number 9 on iTunes World Music Awards, along side Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage” and her recent feature with Cardi B “WAP”
“Jerusalema” was also listed among top hit singles by Le SNEP.
🔝🔟SONGS🌎🎵
1⃣Dynamite #BTS
2⃣IceCream #BLACKPINK #SelenaGomez
3⃣Savage..#Jawsh685 #JasonDerulo
4⃣Blinding..#TheWeeknd
5⃣Watermelon..#HarryStyles
6⃣Midnight..#MileyCyrus
7⃣WAP #CardiB #MeganTheeStallion
8⃣Rain..#LadyGaga #ArianaGrande
9⃣Jerusalema #MasterKG
🔟Dance..#TonesandI pic.twitter.com/O8PL5yyPzj
— World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) September 1, 2020
Le Top Singles de la semaine est sorti ! 🎧
Classement complet 👉 https://t.co/ixrusCR2do
👉 Le titre "Bande Organisée" de Jul, Sch, Naps, Kofs, Elams, Solda, Houari & Soso Maness reste à la première place ! pic.twitter.com/GfScxIAHyC
— Le SNEP (@snep) August 31, 2020
So many wins! Watch “Jerusalema” official video below:
Credit: Master KGsa