100 Million Views on YouTube & a Platinum Certification in Italy – Master KG’s “Jerusalema” Keeps Winning

Back in November, 2019, South African musician and record producer Kgaogelo Maogi, known professionally as Master KG, released his smash hit “Jerusalema” featuring Nomcebo Zikode.

The smash hit quickly went viral and garnered tremendous international success, and in December, Master KG followed up his summer hit with a music video.

It was such a huge success that Afrobeats superstar and self-acclaimed African Giant Burna boy jumped on the hit and they made a remix in 2020, which peaked at #2 on Billboard World Digital song sales and remains on the chart after nine weeks.

.@MasterKGsa ‘Jerusalema’ [Remix] ft. @burnaboy and @Nomcebozikode peaks #2 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales, and it’s been on the chart for 9 weeks… — ChartsAfrica📊 (@chartsafrica) September 1, 2020

10 months later and this hit is still sitting tight on international playlists. With 9 million posts on Instagram, 100 million views on YouTube, 130 million content on TikTok among other successes.

On Tuesday, Master KG revealed that “Jerusalema” has earned a platinum certification in Italy.

I still Cant Believe It..Thank you world for making it possible..Shout out to @Nomcebozikode @OpenMicProdSA 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 Modimo O Maatla!!🙏🙏 #Jerusalema100Million Wanitwa Mos pic.twitter.com/hldjtTZAAo — Master Master KG!!! (@MasterKGsa) August 27, 2020

Jerusalema is now Certified Platinum in Italy🙏🙏❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/pSX5ghueaX — Master Master KG!!! (@MasterKGsa) August 31, 2020

No surprise that “Jerusalema” was still No. 1 on Apple Music South Africa chart on the 30th of August, 2020.

Still no 1 on the charts 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙏 pic.twitter.com/WYol90weCU — Master Master KG!!! (@MasterKGsa) August 30, 2020

As at 31st of August, 2020, it was still the No.3 most played song on radio in South Africa, No. 1 in Belgium, 3 in France and 5 in Italy.

“Jerusalema” was also listed number 9 on iTunes World Music Awards, along side Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage” and her recent feature with Cardi B “WAP”

“Jerusalema” was also listed among top hit singles by Le SNEP.

Le Top Singles de la semaine est sorti ! 🎧 Classement complet 👉 https://t.co/ixrusCR2do 👉 Le titre "Bande Organisée" de Jul, Sch, Naps, Kofs, Elams, Solda, Houari & Soso Maness reste à la première place ! pic.twitter.com/GfScxIAHyC — Le SNEP (@snep) August 31, 2020

So many wins! Watch “Jerusalema” official video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Credit: Master KGsa