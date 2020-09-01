Tekno, Timaya, Small Doctor & Ms Banks! See the New Lineup for Afro Nation Portugal 2021

Just like various festivals that have either been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, you probably already know Afro Nation 2020 has been rescheduled for 2021. The festival which was supposed to hold on the 17, 18 and 19 of July 2020, in Portugal, will now take place on July 1, 2 and 3, 2021.

With the heavy-hitting first line-up already released, the new line-up includes Tekno, Timaya, Small Doctor, Koffee, Ms Banks, Rick Ross, Popcaan and more.

The previously announced first lineup includes Wizkid, Sauti Sol, Skepta, 2Baba, Kizz Daniel, Olamide, Wande Coal, Niniola, Patoranking, Burna Boy, Davido, Yemi Alade, Beenie Man and more.