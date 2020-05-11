Burna Boy, Davido, Yemi Alade & More of Our Favourite Artists will Perform at Afro Nation 2021

Just like various festivals that have either been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Afro Nation 2020 has been rescheduled for 2021.

The festival which was supposed to hold on the 17, 18 and 19 of July 2020, in Portugal, will now take place on July 1, 2 and 3, 2021. The line-up for next year on the Afro Nation website includes Wizkid, Sauti Sol, Skepta, 2Baba, Kizz Daniel, Olamide, Wande Coal, Niniola, Patoranking, Burna Boy, Davido, Yemi Alade, Beenie Man and more.

A statement posted on the Afro Nation Instagram page reads:

First and foremost, we hope you, your family and friends are keeping safe and well during these unprecedented times caused by COVID-19. Afro Nation has been closely monitoring this situation and working in tandem with partners, local authorities and the Portuguese Government. The safety of our fans, artists, staff and the local community remains paramount. In light of the recent Portuguese Government directive regarding large gatherings, Afro Nation Portugal will be postponed to July 1st – 3rd 2021 and all tickets will remain valid. On a more positive note, we have been working hard behind the scenes for every eventuality. We have expanded our line-up, and can now confirm the biggest Afrobeats line-up of all time for Afro Nation Portugal 2021. As an independent festival, we are committed to putting on the biggest and best Afrobeats events to take place anywhere in the world for you.

Festicket, an official outlet for Afro Nation tickets, has stated on its website that refunds will not be issued in line with ’emergency laws’ laid out by the Portuguese government. The site reads that ‘these laws and measures have been put in place in the interest of protecting the many thousands of people who rely on live events’.

Read the statement below:

Photo Credit: davidoofficial