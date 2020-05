British Nigerian singer, Ezi Emela is back with a brand new self-produced single titled, “No Love“.

“No Love” talks about how in a relationship, both platonic and intimate, you always want to be the best you can be for that person. Often though you’re being made to feel like you aren’t good enough. This is a song everyone can relate to and expresses feelings everyone has felt, no matter boy or girl.

Listen to the track below: