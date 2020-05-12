New Music + Video: Samzy feat. Rema – Red Dots

Nigerian-American artiste, Samzy comes through with his first single for the year 2020, “Red Dots”, featuring Mavin/Jonzing World’s star, Rema, produced by Eem Triplin, mixed and mastered by DJ Swivel.

“Red Dots” is the first track off his forthcoming debut EP, “Trendsetter” scheduled to drop before the end of the year.

The video was shot in Dallas, Texas and Los Angeles, California, directed by Patrick Ellis.

