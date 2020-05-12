Connect with us

New Music + Video: Samzy feat. Rema - Red Dots

Meet Aristokrat 360's First Female Producer - Saszy Afroshii

It's a Baby Boy for Kcee & wife Ijeoma!

New Music: Ezi Emela - No Love

Burna Boy, Davido, Yemi Alade & More of Our Favourite Artists will Perform at Afro Nation 2021

New Music: Tomi Agape - London

New EP: VJ Adams - Divergent (Lost Files)

New Music + Video: Dunsin Oyekan - At All Cost

New Video: TY Bello – He's Always By My Side (Spontaneous Worship)

WATCH TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship Session “Aileyi Pada" with Sola Allyson

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigerian-American artiste, Samzy comes through with his first single for the year 2020, “Red Dots”, featuring Mavin/Jonzing World’s star, Rema, produced by Eem Triplin, mixed and mastered by DJ Swivel.

“Red Dots” is the first track off his forthcoming debut EP, “Trendsetter” scheduled to drop before the end of the year.

The video was shot in Dallas, Texas and Los Angeles, California, directed by Patrick Ellis.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video below:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

