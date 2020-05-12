Connect with us

It's a Baby Boy for Kcee & wife Ijeoma!

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

It’s two reasons to celebrate for Kcee and his wife Ijeoma.

One: it’s her birthday today. But even bigger is two: she just birthed a baby boy!

Kcee shared the news on his Instagram, writing:

When counting the luckiest people on earth I count myself first , my wife just gave birth to a bouncing baby boy (King Kwemtochukwu Okonkwo) today which happens to be her birthday . The mother , the father , the new born baby , Kanye ,Sommy and off course his favorite uncle @iam_emoney1 are all doing very well. You all should pls help me wish @misseijay a happy birthday and ask her what she wants as her birthday gift cos money no be problem. God is the greatest no 🧢 Cc @mrchidozie

