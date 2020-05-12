Scoop
Tara Surprised Hubby Fela Durotoye in the Most Romantic Way on his Birthday
Fela Durotoye is a year older today and his wife, Tara just made it extra special by surprising him in the most romantic way.
Fun fact: The power couple are also celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary.
The beauty mogul shared a video of the surprise package presented to him and we honestly can’t hold back the ‘awww’.
She captioned the post:
S U P R I S E🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳
I tried my luck this year and I did well 😀
We usually take a walk in the morning so today I worked with my dearest @yetunde_fatai to organize a saxophonist on our walk path to perform a few songs for @feladurotoye & invited a few friends to “drive-Thru ” and shout HAPPY BIRTHDAY.
He was surprised and happy.
Photo Credit: taradurotoye