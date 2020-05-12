Music
DJ Cuppy is On A Mission to Play the Guitar & She’s Making Great Progress 👏🏾
For most of us, this period is the perfect opportunity to learn a new skill – whether fulfilling a long-held desire bake your own bread, or trying your hand at something, just like DJ Cuppy who is learning how to play the guitar.
She got a guitar and started learning a few weeks ago, and now she’s getting better.
This video below is Cuppy when she first started:
During #QuarantineLife I decided to buy a guitar and I started learning 2 weeks ago! Not where I want to be, but practice makes perfect… 🎸💫 pic.twitter.com/dbiC0LWZwG
— Cuppy (@cuppymusic) April 28, 2020
Whoop! I’m getting better at the guitar each day! 🎸🙌 #PracticeMakesPerfect pic.twitter.com/2DOXfQn9TC
— Cuppy (@cuppymusic) May 12, 2020