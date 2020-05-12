DJ Cuppy is On A Mission to Play the Guitar & She’s Making Great Progress 👏🏾

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

For most of us, this period is the perfect opportunity to learn a new skill – whether fulfilling a long-held desire bake your own bread, or trying your hand at something, just like DJ Cuppy who is learning how to play the guitar.

She got a guitar and started learning a few weeks ago, and now she’s getting better. 

This video below is Cuppy when she first started:

And after much practice, she’s getting better. Yay!

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

