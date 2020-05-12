We’re Getting a New EP “Everything You Heard Is True” from Odunsi the Engine this Midnight!

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

We're Getting a New EP from Odunsi the Engine "Everything You Heard Is True" this Midnight! || BellaNaijaFans have since Odunsi the Engine‘s debut album “rare.” been waiting for a follow up, and it’s finally coming!

Hold up – it’s not an album. The alté singer and producer shared on Twitter that his album is taking longer than expected, but he has a gift for his fans: an EP.

so here’s the thing. i definitely need more time with the album. last year has been a rollercoaster i’m sure you guys could feel it. but i have a gift for u and i. because we deserve it. and it’s time to have a lil fun

The EP, titled “Everything You Heard Is True,” is dropping this midnight, and it features seven tracks:

Luv in a Mosh
Nü Finesse
Airplane Mode
PDA featuring Maison 2500
Wicked Sexy featuring Maison 2500
Body Count featuring Amaa RaeBeto Black and Gigi Atlantis
Shuga Rush

We can’t wait!

