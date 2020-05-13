DJ Cuppy is Working on Something Remarkable

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

What better way to render help, than offering to help others rise up to their full potential.

That’s exactly what DJ Cuppy is working on.

A few days ago, she revealed on Twitter that she gets thousands of emails from upcoming acts telling her to listen to her songs, and asked her fans to drop suggestions on what she can do with it. Well, it appears she has finally decided on what to do.

The DJ and philanthropist, took to Twitter to announce her new resolution in making better use of her platform, and that is helping upcoming artists. She tweeted:

“I have made a personal OATH to support upcoming artists from now! I realised I need to do better with my platform!!! ? #CuppyCares”

1 Comment

  1. Smith

    May 13, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    Dj cuppy! Continue ooo. We dey feel you

    Reply

