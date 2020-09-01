Connect with us

Betty Irabor Wants Everyone To Know They Can Defeat Depression

Scoop

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

We now all know that depression is a real illness, guys, and it is necessary that we guard our mental health.

She’s considered a survivor today. Betty Irabor has shared on her Twitter an encouragement to everyone and anyone battling depression.

The media personality shared that for 8 years, she was at the lowest point in her life. She recalled being hounded until she was ashamed to go out because many thought she was on a death diet. She also disclosed that she was called “anorexic and snobbish” because she lost the ability to socialize thereafter.

The author further revealed that she’s been out of that hole for 5 years and has shared her experience in her book “Dust to Dew”.

She tweeted:

When I was battling depression & lost weight, many thought I was on a death diet & hounded me till I was ashamed to go out. A News Daily called me Anorexic. I got labelled “Snobbish” cos I lost every ability to socialize….Hmm Things are never what they seem. Let’s be guided.

My battle with depression lasted 8 years. I have been out of that dark hole for some 5 years now & I wrote a book on my experience. I am fantastic thanks to my family especially hubby, God & my therapists. There’s a lot of self effort required on the journey to recovery.

She’s battled it and she’s won, she shared, and you too can win.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

