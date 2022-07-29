Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” Album Is Out Now & the Perfect Start to the Weekend

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s finally here!

Beyoncé has returned with “Renaissance,” her much-anticipated seventh studio album, which was released on Friday, July 29, by Columbia Records and Parkwood Entertainment.

The pop star put out “Act 1” of Renaissance, which has 16 tracks.  Nigerian superstar Tems, Ghanaian DJ/record producer GuiltyBeatz, Nigerian-British producer P2J, Jay-Z, Drake, Skrillex, The-Dream, Syd, Lucky Daye, Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Nile Rodgers, Nija Charles, 070 Shake, and others, are included on the writing and production credits.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

She posted a message about Renaissance on her official website hours before Act 1 was released on Friday night.

This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.

The album, however, leaked two days before its scheduled release date. Addressing the Beyhive, she wrote, “So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you can all enjoy it together,” she wrote. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give you all my all and do my best to bring you joy. I love you deep.”

Listen to the album below

Stream on other platforms here.

