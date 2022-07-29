Life Before #BBNaija: You Should Add Bryann’s Songs to Your Playlist

Connect with us

Music

Photo Credit: @bryannonly

Afro Pop singer and songwriter Bryann, real name Bryan Ebuka Chiji, is not new to the limelight. He started releasing music in 2019, and finally put out a full-length project in 2021.

The “Need Luvin” crooner, who counts Wande Coal, Vybz Cartel, and Angelique Kidjo as some of his musical influences, hails from Imo State.

I would call myself an extravert, which is a mix of both an introvert and an extrovert. I have random bursts of energy and I have low-energy days, but I understand how to navigate people in either of these situations,” he says in his BBNaija profile.

Before BBNaija, he dropped a couple of singles and music videos, and we think you should add them to your playlist:

Check on it!

Bryann brings his genre-bending rhythms to COLORS for the exclusive debut of his new single “Juju Pt. 2”

“Need Luvin” feat. Laime

“Andale”

“Longé”

“Wagwan”

