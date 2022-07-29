Life Before #BBNaija: You Should Add Bryann’s Songs to Your Playlist

Afro Pop singer and songwriter Bryann, real name Bryan Ebuka Chiji, is not new to the limelight. He started releasing music in 2019, and finally put out a full-length project in 2021.

The “Need Luvin” crooner, who counts Wande Coal, Vybz Cartel, and Angelique Kidjo as some of his musical influences, hails from Imo State.

“I would call myself an extravert, which is a mix of both an introvert and an extrovert. I have random bursts of energy and I have low-energy days, but I understand how to navigate people in either of these situations,” he says in his BBNaija profile.

Before BBNaija, he dropped a couple of singles and music videos, and we think you should add them to your playlist:

Check on it!

Bryann brings his genre-bending rhythms to COLORS for the exclusive debut of his new single “Juju Pt. 2”

“Need Luvin” feat. Laime

“Andale”

“Longé”

“Wagwan”