There are now New Rules Concerning SIM Card Ownership | Check Them Out

So many of us walk around with two phones and four sims, just so we can keep up with, well, different things. Maybe fluctuating network, or perhaps cheaper calls.

Well, that may not be possible anymore, with the new rule the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced.

Nigerian will not be permitted to own and register more than three phone lines, according to a new directive handed down to the NCC by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isah Pantami.

According to The Nation, registration of new SIM cards are also now to be accompanied with a subscriber’s National Identity Number (NIN), while all already registered SIM cards are to be updated with the identity numbers of the owner before December 1, 2020. This is a part of new security measures by the Federal Government.

The revised policy will ensure that, henceforth, the National Identity Number will become a compulsory requirement for registration of new SIM cards in the country, the directive states.

Similarly, foreigners will have to use their passport and or visa numbers to register SIM cards. The statement read: