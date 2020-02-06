News
There are now New Rules Concerning SIM Card Ownership | Check Them Out
So many of us walk around with two phones and four sims, just so we can keep up with, well, different things. Maybe fluctuating network, or perhaps cheaper calls.
Well, that may not be possible anymore, with the new rule the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced.
Nigerian will not be permitted to own and register more than three phone lines, according to a new directive handed down to the NCC by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isah Pantami.
According to The Nation, registration of new SIM cards are also now to be accompanied with a subscriber’s National Identity Number (NIN), while all already registered SIM cards are to be updated with the identity numbers of the owner before December 1, 2020. This is a part of new security measures by the Federal Government.
The revised policy will ensure that, henceforth, the National Identity Number will become a compulsory requirement for registration of new SIM cards in the country, the directive states.
Similarly, foreigners will have to use their passport and or visa numbers to register SIM cards. The statement read:
The Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to revise the Policy on SIM Card registration and usage. This is in line with the Powers of the Minister as stated in Section 25(1) of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003- “the Minister shall, in writing, from time to time notify the Commission or and express his views on the general policy direction of the Federal Government in respect of the communications sector.
The revision of the Policy is based on the feedback received from the security agencies following the successful revalidation of improperly registered SIM cards in September 2019 and the blocking of those that failed to revalidate their SIMs.
The updated Policy is expected to include the following provisions, amongst others:
Ensure that the National Identity Number (NIN) becomes a prerequisite for Nigerians registering new SIM cards (while for foreigners, their passports and visas should be used), while already registered SIM cards are to be updated with National Identity Number (NIN) before 1st December, 2020.
Ensure that only fully accredited agents support the SIM card registration process without pre-registering SIM cards themselves, while the eventual registration should be done by the operators. There should be a maximum number of SIM cards that can be tied to a single individual, possibly a maximum of 3. Ensure that no unregistered SIMs are ever allowed on mobile networks; Ensure that subscribers can easily check the number of SIM cards registered to their name, along with the associated phone numbers and networks.
Ensure that mobile network operators fortify their networks against cyberattacks and ensure that they adhere to the provisions of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) and Ensure that SIM cards that have been used to perpetrate crimes are permanently deactivated. The NCC is to provide the Honourable Minister with progress reports on the implementation of the revised Policy.
by_stander
February 6, 2020 at 1:01 pm
(PT1)
So what happens if your sim card is damaged or stolen?
Or more importantly if you feel like changing your number in future, be it for security, privacy or cosmetic reasons?
We have not even started discussing multiple devices that will each require a sim card, like car tracking, tablets, laptop, dongle, hotspot e.t.c
Or is this article incomplete? because this sounds like another set of moronic rent-seekers making policies to help themselves create a monopoly.
by_stander
February 6, 2020 at 1:14 pm
(PT2)
I can even understand you want people to register sim-cards with a Valid-ID, which one is limit their sim card to 3 are you a mad person?
The NIN sef they are giving it to all sort of people, and asking for your signature to do it on their form.
What part of what the Nigerian constitution says on privacy and property don’t you understand?
And I haven’t even started discussing the anti-competition, meaning that a new teleco-entrant into the telecommunications market can not get new customers or at-least it becomes really difficult for them, which will further result in less investments and the people suffering from lack of innovation and competitive pricing.
Please what is the educational background of these people and who are they? because it’s like you wake-up in Nigeria and another idiot has created a half-baked policy over-night.
meanwhile they are collecting steady salary from the people they are frustrating.