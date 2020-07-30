Heineken Lagos Fashion Week Celebrates A Decade in Fashion And Announces Plans For October 2020

This year, Heineken Lagos Fashion Week celebrates A Decade in Fashion and all that is African fashion; the vibrancy of various cultures, the abundance of natural resources and the sense of kinship that has emerged, coupled with skills that have been passed down from generation to generation in communities dotted around the African fashion landscape.

In its 10th year, Heineken Lagos Fashion Week remains undeterred by the effects of the global pandemic. This season will be a hybrid of physical and digital presentations, that will adhere to Lagos State and Federal Government guidelines to provide fashion enthusiasts with the utmost experience. From October 29th – November 1st 2020, the public will be invited to view designer’s collections via live streaming and virtual tours. There will be opportunities for guests to attend an onsite must-see installation and activation centre. Presentations from designers will also utilise a range of technologies from Virtual Reality to 3D visualisation.

This year, Heineken Lagos Fashion Week has turned towards innovation, technology and media to present the season in a visually stimulating manner that will still hold the excitement that is synonymous with Heineken Lagos Fashion Week.

The Founder of Heineken Lagos Fashion Week Omoyemi Akerele commented on the preparations for this year’s show, “This year’s Lagos Fashion Week is a celebration, not only because we have achieved an important milestone, but we have managed to hold firm and our resolve has enabled us to innovate despite the current climate. For 10 years we have cultivated a strategy that focuses on Impact, Collaboration, Community and Co-creation. The growth that we have experienced in these areas alone is a testament to the resilience, drive and talent that exists on the continent”

Heineken Lagos Fashion Week’s agenda goes beyond the creative. In marking its 10th year, the platform reinforces its commitment to creating an ecosystem of sustainable African businesses, facilitating knowledge sharing, skills acquisition, youth development for job and wealth creation with the establishment of SHF Prism – a physical fashion hub that will provide young creatives with distribution facilities as well as a community of mentors and investors they need. SHF Prism aims to support the next generation of African creatives & businesses through mentoring, investment and education in an effort to stimulate job & wealth creation opportunities as well as innovation in the African fashion industry.

For more information regarding Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2020, kindly visit lagosfashionweek.ng or follow our Instagram page @lagosfashionweekofficial.

