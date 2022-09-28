Former Super Eagles Captain & Chelsea FC Star Mikel Obi retires from Football

Connect with us

Scoop

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Former Super Eagles Captain and Chelsea FC star, Mikel Obi has announced his retirement from football. He took to his official Instagram account to reveal his decision to retire on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

“There is a saying that “all good things must come to an end”, and for my professional football career, that day is today,” he said in a statement. “I look back at the past 20 years of my career, and I must say that I am very satisfied with all that I was able to achieve and more importantly the human it has helped shape.”

All of this would not have been possible without the unwavering support of my family, managers, clubs, coaches, teammates and most importantly my ever-loyal fans. You supported me through my highs and lows, even on days that I did not live up to your expectations. I say a big thank you.

I will also like to encourage everyone who I may have inspired one way or the other in the course of my career to never give up on their dreams, for every time you think about quitting, remind yourself why you started. This is not goodbye, it’s the start of another journey, another chapter of my life. I look forward to what the future holds and I hope you will walk with me. Thank you.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mikel Obi (@mikel_john_obi)

Mikel has represented Nigeria on the international level, ending with the fourth most appearances. During his tenure, team Nigeria reached the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations four times (winning it all once, in 2013) and earned a bronze medal in the 2016 Summer Olympics.

He has won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup three times, the League Cup in 2007, and the Europa League in 2013.

Good luck with whatever comes next, superstar!

