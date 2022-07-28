Laycon Gets Candid About His BBNaija Experience, Career & Fears on #WithChude

Winner of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown season, Laycon was a guest in an episode of #WithChude, hosted by Chude Jideonwo.

In this interview, the reality star and artist talked about his experiences while in the BBNaija house, his career, music, and his personal life. This episode gets a little more personal as the rapper talks a little more about who he is and what he’s scared of.

