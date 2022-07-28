New Video: Falz feat. Chiké – Knee Down

Falz has dropped the official music video for his song “Knee Down” featuring Chiké and directed by Clarence Peters.

This special song inspired the short musical film “Knee Down“, a film about love and betrayal which also features AMVCA award-winning Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro.

It paints a picture of a tense love story. “Whether you’re in love already or planning to take a big step in that direction, this is an anthem for everyone,” Falz says.

The track produced by Chillz is the third video off his recent album titled “BAHD.”

Watch the music video below: