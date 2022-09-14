Major Moves! Jáde Osiberu Signed An Overall Deal With Prime Video

Nollywood filmmaker, Jade Osiberu has inked a deal with Prime Video.

In her three-year deal, Jade will develop new projects for original TV and movies that will be made by her production company, Greoh Studios.

The deal comes shortly after “Gangs of Lagos” had its exclusive preview screening at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival for press and tastemakers. Chiké, Tobi Bakre, and Adesua Etomi-Wellington play three friends, Obalola, Gift, and Panama, who grow up in the busy streets and neighbourhood of Isale Eko, Lagos, and have to deal with their fate. The film will be launched as the first Nigerian Original exclusively on Prime Video later this year.

“I am overjoyed with this collaboration and already feel like I’m part of the Prime Video and Amazon Studios family,” said Jáde Osiberu. “It will be an absolute pleasure to introduce Prime Video audiences to the most exciting talent and storylines Nigeria has to offer, and I’m looking forward to continuing to help elevate Nigerian stories on a global scale.”

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, head of Nigerian Originals, Prime Video and Amazon Studios said in a statement: “At Prime Video, we are looking to work with original voices, to tell authentic stories that offer a local point of view and connect with our audiences, wherever they may be. Jáde Osiberu is an exceptional and compelling storyteller, and over the last few years she has delivered stories with a unique flavor and fresh point of view. We are thrilled to be able to bring these stories and more to Prime Video audiences at home and abroad.”

We can’t wait to see what Jade Osiberu and Greoh Studios have in store.