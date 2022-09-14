Connect with us

Major Moves! Jáde Osiberu Signed An Overall Deal With Prime Video

Remember Ballet Dancer Anthony Madu? Disney Is Producing A Documentary On Him

Uzoamaka Onuoha, Daniel K. Daniel & Chinyere Wilfred to star in the Showmax original "Diiche"

Dimma Umeh's Morning Skincare Routine Will Help You Glow All Day Long

Issa Rae, Kenan Thompson, Zendaya & Angela Bassett Spotted at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Zendaya, Lizzo & Lee Jung-jae Make History at 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards | See Winners List

Gbemi Akinlade, Enioluwa & Oli Ekun star in Accelerate TV's New Web Series "Clinically Speaking"

Iyabo Ojo Stole the Show at "The Woman King" Premiere in Lagos with Her Daring Look

Your First Look at Disney Plus & Kugali's Animated Series "Iwájú" Set in a Futuristic Version of Lagos

#TIFF22: “Elesin Oba, The King's Horseman” Premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival with Odunlade Adekola, Omowunmi Dada & Mo Abudu

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Photo Credit: @onafuwaphotography

Nollywood filmmaker, Jade Osiberu has inked a deal with Prime Video.

In her three-year deal, Jade will develop new projects for original TV and movies that will be made by her production company, Greoh Studios.

The deal comes shortly after “Gangs of Lagos” had its exclusive preview screening at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival for press and tastemakers. Chiké, Tobi Bakre, and Adesua Etomi-Wellington play three friends, Obalola, Gift, and Panama, who grow up in the busy streets and neighbourhood of Isale Eko, Lagos, and have to deal with their fate. The film will be launched as the first Nigerian Original exclusively on Prime Video later this year.

“I am overjoyed with this collaboration and already feel like I’m part of the Prime Video and Amazon Studios family,” said Jáde Osiberu. “It will be an absolute pleasure to introduce Prime Video audiences to the most exciting talent and storylines Nigeria has to offer, and I’m looking forward to continuing to help elevate Nigerian stories on a global scale.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jade Osiberu (@jadeosiberu)

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, head of Nigerian Originals, Prime Video and Amazon Studios said in a statement: “At Prime Video, we are looking to work with original voices, to tell authentic stories that offer a local point of view and connect with our audiences, wherever they may be. Jáde Osiberu is an exceptional and compelling storyteller, and over the last few years she has delivered stories with a unique flavor and fresh point of view. We are thrilled to be able to bring these stories and more to Prime Video audiences at home and abroad.”

We can’t wait to see what Jade Osiberu and Greoh Studios have in store.

