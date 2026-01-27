The Watchlist: 5 Gripping Titles Dominating Netflix Nigeria Right Now

Is it just us, or has 2026 decided that we simply aren’t allowed to leave our sofas? Between the harmattan chill and the sheer volume of high-stakes drama dropping on our screens, Netflix has become our unofficial best friend this month.

Whether you’re in the mood for a twisty British thriller, a high-octane Nollywood series, or some “ice-cold” YA romance, the current trending list is serving up some absolute gems. If you’ve been wondering what everyone is whispering about in the group chat, look no further.

See the must-watch films and series below:

Run Away

If you loved “Fool Me Once,” you already know that a Harlan Coben adaptation is mandatory viewing. Set in the UK, this miniseries is a heart-pounding race against time that explores how far a father will go to save his child.

The Plot : Simon Greene’s perfect life is shattered when he finds his runaway daughter, Paige, in a city park—but she’s high on drugs and terrified. When he tries to bring her home, he is drawn into a dark underworld of violence and family secrets he never saw coming.

: Simon Greene’s perfect life is shattered when he finds his runaway daughter, Paige, in a city park—but she’s high on drugs and terrified. When he tries to bring her home, he is drawn into a dark underworld of violence and family secrets he never saw coming. The Cast : James Nesbitt , Alfred Enoch , Ruth Jones , Minnie Driver , and Ellie de Lange .

: , , , , and . Directed by: Nimer Rashed and Isher Sahota.

His & Hers

This is the “whodunnit” of the season. Adapted from Alice Feeney’s twisty novel, it’s a dark, atmospheric mystery where everyone is a narrator—and nobody is particularly reliable.

The Plot : A grisly murder in a small Georgia town brings two people back together: Anna, a journalist looking for a career-reviving scoop, and Jack, the detective lead on the case. The catch? They are estranged spouses, and both have deep, hidden ties to the victim.

: A grisly murder in a small Georgia town brings two people back together: Anna, a journalist looking for a career-reviving scoop, and Jack, the detective lead on the case. The catch? They are estranged spouses, and both have deep, hidden ties to the victim. The Cast : Tessa Thompson , Jon Bernthal , and Pablo Schreiber .

: , , and . Directed by: William Oldroyd and Anja Marquardt.

The Covenant

If you’re looking for something that will keep you on the edge of your seat, The Covenant is exactly that. It’s gritty, fast-paced, and honestly, a bit of a masterpiece in Nollywood storytelling.

The Plot : A wealthy family’s world is turned upside down by a kidnapping that leads them into a dark web of militant gangs and occult secrets.

: A wealthy family’s world is turned upside down by a kidnapping that leads them into a dark web of militant gangs and occult secrets. The Cast : Gideon Okeke , Sola Sobowale , Zubby Michael , and Ivie Okujaye .

: , , , and . Directed by: Dimeji Ajibola.

It’s a bittersweet watch knowing it’s one of the final gifts from the legendary Dimeji Ajibola, but his genius is visible in every single scene. Trust us, you don’t want to skip this one.

Finding Her Edge

For those who need a break from the crime thrillers, this Canadian YA sports drama is the perfect “palate cleanser.” Think The Queen’s Gambit but on ice, with a heavy dose of romance.

The Plot : Adriana Russo is a former skating prodigy who walked away from the rink after a family tragedy. When her family’s ice rink faces financial ruin, she’s forced back into the spotlight, pairing up with the “bad boy” of the skating world to save their legacy.

: Adriana Russo is a former skating prodigy who walked away from the rink after a family tragedy. When her family’s ice rink faces financial ruin, she’s forced back into the spotlight, pairing up with the “bad boy” of the skating world to save their legacy. The Cast : Madelyn Keys , Cale Ambrozic , and Olly Atkins .

: , , and . Directed by: Shamim Sarif and Jacqueline Pepall.

Behind Her Eyes

Yes, this one is a bit of a throwback, but it has climbed back into the Nigerian Top 10 this month, likely thanks to a viral TikTok resurgence. If you haven’t seen that ending yet, please, for the love of spoilers, watch it immediately.