Keke Palmer, Khaby Lame, Ayo Edebiri & Ncuti Gatwa appear on TIME ‘100 Next’ 2022 List

As part of its annual list, TIME magazine recognises 100 rising stars from across industries and worldwide.

The magazine released its TIME100 Next list earlier today, which includes familiar faces like Keke Palmer and SZA (who even landed their own covers), Khaby Lame, Elizabeth Wathuti, Ncuti Gatwa, and Ayo Edebiri.

“There is no one way to have an impact, so there is no one way by which TIME measures the influence essential to its selections, TIME says in an essay explaining how the magazine selected the winners. “As a result, and by design, the 2022 TIME100 Next list features musicians as well as medical professionals, government officials as well as movement leaders, and high-profile whistle-blowers alongside top CEOs—all curated by TIME’s journalists and informed by their reporting.”

So who else made it to the list?

Lashana Lynch, Jennette McCurdy, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Lily Collins landed a spot in the Artists category. Simone Ashley, HoYeon Jung, Elizabeth Wathuti, Tyler Mitchell, and Maria Taylor all made the list of Phenoms. Donnel Baird and Eugenia Kargbo were named Innovators. Wally Adeyemo, Francia Márquez Mina, and Bogolo Kenewendo made it to the Leaders list, and Daniel Motaung, Oriaku Njoku, and Ifeoma Ozoma appeared on the Advocates list.

Congrats to everyone who made the list!