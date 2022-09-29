Hermes, Beauty Tukura, Bisola Aiyeola & More Attend the Exclusive Screening of the Showmax Original “Diiche” | See All the Photos on BN

The exclusive screening of “Diiche,” the first Showmax Nigerian original limited-drama series, was filled with suspense and intrigue. Executives, celebrities, and Influencers all showed up to the premiere on September 27th, 2022, at The Hall on Victoria Island.

Among those in attendance were comedienne Chigul, Noble Igwe, actress Bisola Aiyeola, and many more. Cross Okonkwo, Boma Akpofure, Beauty Tukura, Hermes, Giddifia, Eloswag, and other Big Brother Naija stars were also in attendance.

The 6-part psychological thriller, directed by James Omokwe, Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo, and Ifeoma Chukwuogo, follows the life of an A-list actress, who becomes a prime suspect in a high-profile murder investigation over the death of Nnamdi, her fiancé. She takes it upon herself and races against the clock to find out who killed her fiancé and exonerate herself. However, there is more to the case than meets the eye, and a backstory from almost 30 years ago, known only to her mother, reveals the tussle between good and evil.

Nnamdi, Diiche’s cunning, calculative, and manipulative fiancé whose death sets off her emotional rollercoaster, is played by Daniel K. Daniel. Kesaandu, Diiche’s mother, is played by Nollywood veteran Chinyere Wilfred, a religious fanatic with an overbearing and controlling personality who attempts to defy fate.

Inspector Samuel Kazeem, played by Frank Konwea, is one of the detectives assigned to the case in search of Nnamdi’s killer, along with his overzealous recruit, Inspector Ijeoma Anene, played by Uzoamaka Aniunoh.

It series also stars Efa Iwara, Kalu Ikeagwu and Gloria Anozie-Young.

The series will launch on Showmax on Thursday, September 29th, 2022, and new episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays.

Check out the photos from the exclusive screening below;